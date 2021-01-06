Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 01.06.21 - Closing SPEs

01/06/2021 | 05:43pm EST
6MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that were incorporated into Geradora Eólica Ventos de Angelim S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 4.477.906/0001-60, and subsequently extinguished, the seven Specific Purpose Companies ("SPEs") listed below: Geradora Eólica Arara Azul SA, registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.878/0001-80; Geradora Eólica Bentevi S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.830/0001-72; Geradora Eólica Ouro Verde I S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.772/0001-87; Geradora Eólica Ouro Verde II S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.803/0001-08; Geradora Eólica Ouro Verde III S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.729/0001-11; Geradora Eólica Ventos de Santa Rosa S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.649/0001-66; and Geradora Eólica Ventos de Uirapuru S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.475.631/0001-25.

These incorporated SPEs formed the Acaraú Wind Complexes, in Ceará, and Famosa III, in Rio Grande do Norte. The shareholding of Brasil Ventos Energia S.A (wholly owned subsidiary of Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A) in Geradora Eólica Ventos de Angelim S.A is 90%.

The aforementioned operations are within the scope of the initiative to rationalize Eletrobras' equity interests, under the terms of the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2021-2025") disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact on December 23, 2020.

Rio de Janeiro, January 06, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

EBR & EBR.B

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.

20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ

NYSE

Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 22:43:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 30 798 M 5 805 M 5 805 M
Net income 2020 6 571 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net Debt 2020 26 076 M 4 915 M 4 915 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,91x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 54 585 M 10 235 M 10 289 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 12 975
Free-Float 45,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 51,06 BRL
Last Close Price 35,16 BRL
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vicente Falconi Campos Director
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues de Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-4.97%10 256
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.08%146 480
ENEL S.P.A.1.44%104 779
ORSTED A/S4.10%89 770
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.17%88 182
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.98%66 052
