Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 01.06.21 - Closing SPEs

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras")

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that were incorporated into Geradora Eólica Ventos de Angelim S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 4.477.906/0001-60, and subsequently extinguished, the seven Specific Purpose Companies ("SPEs") listed below: Geradora Eólica Arara Azul SA, registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.878/0001-80; Geradora Eólica Bentevi S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.830/0001-72; Geradora Eólica Ouro Verde I S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.772/0001-87; Geradora Eólica Ouro Verde II S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.803/0001-08; Geradora Eólica Ouro Verde III S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.729/0001-11; Geradora Eólica Ventos de Santa Rosa S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.477.649/0001-66; and Geradora Eólica Ventos de Uirapuru S.A., registered with CNPJ/ME under number 24.475.631/0001-25.

These incorporated SPEs formed the Acaraú Wind Complexes, in Ceará, and Famosa III, in Rio Grande do Norte. The shareholding of Brasil Ventos Energia S.A (wholly owned subsidiary of Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A) in Geradora Eólica Ventos de Angelim S.A is 90%.

The aforementioned operations are within the scope of the initiative to rationalize Eletrobras' equity interests, under the terms of the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2021-2025") disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact on December 23, 2020.

Rio de Janeiro, January 06, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

