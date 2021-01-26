Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 01.26.21 - Live

01/26/2021 | 05:34pm EST
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with Official Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP and CVM Instruction 358, the participation of the Company's executive in the following online event:

Live with the participation of the Regulation Advisor of the Eletrobras Generation Director - Vladia Viana

Regis

Event: Webinar FIA

Theme: "Electric Sector Overview for 2021"

Subjects to be discussed: Regulatory issues in sector that are expected in 2021, such as the Electric sector Modernization and related topics contained in ANEEL's regulatory agenda.

Date of realization: 01/29/2021

Time: 06:00 pm (Brasília time)

Event link: https://fia.com.br/palestras/perspectivas-do-setor-eletrico-para-2021

Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 &

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 22:33:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 31 100 M 5 810 M 5 810 M
Net income 2020 6 700 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
Net Debt 2020 24 176 M 4 516 M 4 516 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,89x
Yield 2020 5,45%
Capitalization 47 542 M 8 871 M 8 882 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 12 975
Free-Float 45,3%
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 43,91 BRL
Last Close Price 28,62 BRL
Spread / Highest target 91,1%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vicente Falconi Campos Director
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues de Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-17.35%8 601
NEXTERA ENERGY12.60%170 185
ENEL S.P.A.0.71%102 731
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.13%86 821
ORSTED A/S0.04%85 212
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.47%68 378
