Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 02.08.21 - TGO Furnas

02/08/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the subsidiary Furnas Centrais Elétricas S/A ("Furnas") completed the purchase of all shares owned by J. Malucelli Energia S.A. ("J. Malucelli Energia") in the Special Purpose Company ("SPE") Transenergia Goiás SA (" TGO "), last Friday, February 5, 2021.

For the aforementioned purchase, Furnas paid the amount of R$ 1,000,000.00 (one million reais), corresponding to 1% of the "TGO" share capital, and now holds 100% of the "SPE" share capital, once that Furnas already held 99% of the capital of said SPE.

The next step will be the incorporation of TGO by Furnas, which is subject to obtaining the applicable regulatory and administrative approvals and authorizations.

The aforementioned operation is part of the scope of the Eletrobras' shareholding rationalization initiative, pursuant to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2021-2025") disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact on December 23, 2020.

The Company will keep the market informed about the next steps of the operation contained in this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

EBR & EBR.B

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.

20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ

NYSE

Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
11:33aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 02.08.21 - TGO Furnas
PU
02/05CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 02.05.21 - Belo Monte
PU
02/04CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 02.04.21 - Ofício B3 ..
PU
02/04CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 02.04.21 - PM Eletron..
PU
02/04CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/03CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 02.03.21 - Santo Anto..
PU
02/03CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 02.03.21 - Eletronucl..
PU
02/03CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 02.03.21 - USA Action
PU
02/02Brazil's Petrobras agrees on rough target price for unloading remaining BR st..
RE
02/01Bolsonaro allies poised to win leadership of Brazil's Congress
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31 516 M 5 866 M 5 866 M
Net income 2020 6 754 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
Net Debt 2020 25 893 M 4 819 M 4 819 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,96x
Yield 2020 6,38%
Capitalization 47 060 M 8 840 M 8 759 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 12 975
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 46,30 BRL
Last Close Price 30,41 BRL
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Lucia Maria Martins Casasanta Chief Governance, Risks & Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-17.81%8 789
NEXTERA ENERGY8.36%163 779
ENEL S.P.A.2.07%103 272
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.85%82 915
ORSTED A/S-7.72%77 955
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.47%69 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ