Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 10.09.2020 - SPE Sale

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement released on May 11, 2020, that concluded, on this date, the transfer of all the shares held in the Special Purpose Company ("SPE") Eólica Mangue Seco 2 - Geradora e Comercializadora de Energia Elétrica SA ("MS2"), corresponding to 49% of the total share capital, for the Pirineus Multiestrategy Investment Fund ("FIP Pirineus"), in accordance with the Eletrobras Notice 01/2019 ("Notice"), of the Competitive Disposal Procedure No. 01/2019, referring to "Lot 5", using the rules of Decree 9188/2017, that define rules of governance, transparency and good market practices for the adoption special asset divestment regime.

For the sale, Eletrobras received the updated amount in the form of the Notice of BRL 27,604,834.29 (twenty-seven million, six hundred and four thousand, eight hundred and thirty-four reais and twenty- nine cents), already updted until October 9 2020. The sale referred to in this Market Announcement was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") on August 24, 2020, according to a decision published in the Federal Official Gazette on August 26, 2020.

The aforementioned operation represents one of the initiatives related to the 2020/2024 Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2020/2024"), disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact on March 27, 2020.

Rio de Janeiro, October 09, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer