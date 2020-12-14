Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 12.14.20 - Closure SPEs Punaú Complex

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that 7 (seven) Special Purpose Entities - SPEs, which were not operational, were closed, listed as follows: Carnaúba I Eólica S.A., registered with CNPJ nº 19.443.862/0001-17; Carnaúba II Eólica S.A., registered with CNPJ No. 19.443.884/0001-87; Carnaúba III Eólica S.A., registered with CNPJ nº 19.390.222/0001- 96; Carnaúba V Eólica S.A., registered with CNPJ nº 19.390.294/0001-33; Cervantes I Eólica S.A., registered with CNPJ nº 19.446.879/0001-28; Cervantes II Eólica S.A., registered with CNPJ nº 19.390.672/0001-89; and Punaú I Eólica S.A., registered with CNPJ nº 19.446.932/0001-90, belonging to the Punaú Complex, located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte.

The closed SPEs had an equity interest in the Fundo de Investimento em Participações Caixa Milão (50.99%), Furnas Centrais Elétricas SA (49%) and the Centrais Geradoras Eólicas of the SPEs (0.1%) and were already in the process of extrajudicial liquidation.

The closure of the SPEs was provided for in the 2020/2024 Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2020/2024), disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact on March 27, 2020.

Rio de Janeiro, December 14, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer