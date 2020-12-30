Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Market Announcement - 12.30.20 - CGT Eletrosul EGM - TSBE Incorporation

12/30/2020 | 05:29pm EST
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement published on December 16, 2020, that, on this date, were held the Extraordinary General Meetings ("EGM") of the Shareholders of the Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil ("CGT Eletrosul") and Shareholders of the Transmissora Sul Brasileira de Energia S.A. ("TSBE") and both approved the incorporation of TSBE by CGT Eletrosul.

This referred operation is part of the scope of the Eletrobras' shareholding rationalization initiative, pursuant to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2021-2025") disclosed to the market through Relevant Fact on December 23, 2020.

Rio de Janeiro, December 30, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 &

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 22:28:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 30 798 M 5 934 M 5 934 M
Net income 2020 6 571 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
Net Debt 2020 26 076 M 5 024 M 5 024 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,33x
Yield 2020 4,38%
Capitalization 57 466 M 11 117 M 11 073 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 12 975
Free-Float 45,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vicente Falconi Campos Director
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues de Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-3.66%11 109
NEXTERA ENERGY24.43%147 577
ENEL S.P.A.17.02%103 028
IBERDROLA, S.A.27.89%88 106
ORSTED A/S84.69%88 040
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.48%66 133
