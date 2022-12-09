Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A (" Company " or " Eletrobras ") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), in continuation to the Material Fact disclosed on December 5, 2022, which deals with the Management Proposal of the Company, to be submitted to the shareholders at its the 185th Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on January 5, 2023, which will resolve, among other matters, on the merger of all shares issued by Furnas - Centrais Elétricas S.A. (" Furnas ") by the Company (" Merger of Shares of Furnas " and " Management Proposal ", respectively), hereby informs its shareholders of the following:

As informed to the Shareholders in the Management Proposal, the shareholders of Furnas approved, in the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting held on September 9, 2022, the capital increase of Furnas, by means of the capitalization of the advance for future capital increase contributed by the Company, in the amount of eight billion, nine hundred and eight million, two hundred and eighteen thousand, six hundred and eighty-one reais and eighty-three centavos (R$8,908,218,681.83) with the issuance of twenty one billion, seven hundred and eleven million, six hundred and twenty three thousand, four hundred and forty (21,711,623,440) shares, of which sixteen billion, nine hundred and thirty-seven million, six hundred and seventy seven thousand, nine hundred and six (16,937,677,906) common shares and four billion, seven hundred and seventy three million, nine hundred and forty five thousand, five hundred and thirty four (4,773,945,534) preferred shares (" Capital Increase ").

The deadline for the minority shareholders of Furnas to exercise their preemptive right in relation to the Capital Increase began on November 8, 2022, ending on December 7, 2022. Considering that such preemptive right could still be exercised on the date of signing of the Management Proposal, as informed in the Management Proposal, the capital increase of the Company resulting from the Merger of Shares of Furnas could vary between one hundred and nineteen million, three hundred and sixty thousand, three hundred and seventy four reais and fifty nine centavos (R$119,360,374.59) to one hundred and fifty seven million, six hundred and ninety four thousand, one hundred and eighty reais and twenty five centavos (R$157,694,180.25) with the resulting issuance of two million, four hundred and forty nine thousand, nine hundred and twenty five (2,449,925) to three million, two hundred and thirty six thousand, seven hundred and forty three (3,236,743) new common shares by the Company.

The aforementioned preemptive right was exercised by two (2) minority shareholders of Furnas in the scope of the Capital Increase, with the subscription and payment of an aggregate amount of two hundred and seventy (270) shares, in the aggregate amount of six hundred and fifty eight reais and ten centavos (R$658.10).

Thus, if the Merger of Shares of Furnas is approved by the shareholders at the 185th Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, the amount of the Company's capital increase and the number of common shares to be issued by the Company as a result of the Merger of Shares of Furnas will be one hundred and nineteen million, three hundred and sixty thousand, four hundred and eighty three reais and ten centavos (R$119,360,483.10), with the resulting issuance of two million, four hundred and forty nine thousand, nine hundred and twenty seven (2,449,927) new common shares.

Rio de Janeiro, December 08, 2022

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

