    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:36 2023-01-13 pm EST
43.27 BRL   -1.39%
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

01/13/2023 | 04:30pm EST
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 3330034676-7

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with article 37, paragraph 2 of CVM Resolution 81, of March 22, 2022, that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), that will deal with the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, among other matters provided for in article 132 of Law 6404/76, is scheduled to be held on April 14, 2023.

The Company also informs that, it will adopt the remote voting system in that AGM and that the instructions regarding the filling and sending of the Remote Voting Ballot by its shareholders are contained in item 12.2 of its Reference Form on the Company's website (https://ri.eletrobras.com/), the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and the Bolsa, Brasil, Balcão S.A. - B3 (www.b3.com.br).

Rio de Janeiro, January 13, 2023

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 21:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 33 388 M 6 551 M 6 551 M
Net income 2022 4 395 M 862 M 862 M
Net Debt 2022 34 468 M 6 763 M 6 763 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 97 734 M 19 176 M 19 176 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 12 126
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 43,88 BRL
Average target price 65,01 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilson Pinto Ferreira Chief Executive Officer
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ivan de Souza Monteiro Chairman
Camila Gualda Sampaio Araujo Chief Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.1.27%19 088
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.33%69 814
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.8.23%12 509
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-0.19%8 491
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.0.74%8 211
CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID ENERGY STORAGE CO., LTD.0.07%6 856