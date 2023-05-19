Advanced search
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
38.20 BRL   -2.03%
06:12aCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K
PU
05/18Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K
PU
05/17Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 3330034676-7

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in compliance to the resolution of the 63rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of April 27, 2023, the payment of Dividends for the year 2022 will be made on May 25, 2023, to individuals and legal entities registered as owners or beneficial owners of common and preferred shares class "A", "B" and special (golden share) on the base date of April 27, 2023.

The values per share, for each class, are as follows:

Class

Values per Share (BRL)

ON 0.220928937
PNA 2.052458330
PNB 1.493651682
Golden Share 0.220928937

The amount of the Dividends due to the shareholders with shares under custody of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") will be paid to B3, which will pass them on to the shareholders through the custody agents. The payment of the Dividends to the other shareholders will be made by credit in current account, according to the registration data of the respective shareholders with Banco Bradesco S.A., the Company's bookkeeping agent ("Bookkeeping Agent"). Shareholders whose registration data is outdated shall go to an agency of the Bookkeeping Agent to have their registration data updated in order to receive the amount of Dividends due.

Additional information regarding the auction may be obtained by shareholders by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Superintendence through the e-mail address: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com.

Rio de Janeiro, May 18, 2023.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of past events but reflect beliefs and expectations of our administration and may constitute estimates and projections of future events in accordance with Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, And Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "you will be able", "you can", "you will", "you will", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar aims to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: General economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and Real value, changes in volumes and patterns of consumer use of electricity, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our capital investment and financing plans, existing and future government regulations, And other risks described in our annual report and other documents registered to CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date on which they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. The future results of the companies' operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer