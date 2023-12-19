SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of December, 2023

Commission File Number 1-34129

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 24th floor,

Centro, CEP 20091-005,

Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No___X____

News disclosed in the media - CVM Letter 380 2023

Rio de Janeiro, December 18, 2023, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras informs that, on December 15, 2023, it received Official Letter No. 380/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 from the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), attached to this market announcement, in which it requests clarification in relation to the news published on December 15, 2023, under the title: "Eletrobras negotiates forgiveness with investor to resume sale stake of ISA Cteep".

Eletrobras, in relation to the news published in the media, informs that there is no ongoing negotiation with investors and debenture holders about waivers within the scope of CTEEP's potential offer, nor approval by its Executive Board or Board of Directors to carry out the same.

Facts deemed relevant will be disclosed to the market in a timely manner.

Eduardo Haiama

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

ATTACHMENT

Copy of the letter

Subject: Request for clarification on news

Dear Director,

1. We refer to the news published on this date in the Broadcast Column of the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, under the title: "Eletrobras negotiates forgiveness with investor to resume sale of ISA Cteep's stake", which contains the following statements:

Eletrobras is negotiating a pardon with investors, the so-called 'waiver' in market jargon, to be able to resume plans to sell the 35.85% stake it holds in ISA Cteep, an energy transmission company controlled by Colombia's ISA. Without this mechanism, the company can only sell the equivalent of 2% of its shareholders' equity per year, or it runs the risk of seeing the automatic early maturity of billions of reais in debentures decreed. The divestment in Isa Cteep would be done through a secondary offering of shares, known as 'follow on', which could move around R$ 5 billion, if the entire stake was sold. Eletrobras holds 52.48% of the most liquid preferred shares, in addition to 9.73% of the common shares.

Restriction has impeded supply in the past

An attempt to operate was made in October, but was canceled after the company discovered clauses limiting the sale. Due to the restriction, and considering the equity of R$ 113 billion, Eletrobras could only sell the equivalent of R$ 2.26 billion this year, much less than it intended.

2. In view of the above, we determine that you. Clarify if the news is true, and, if so, explain the reasons why you believe it is not a relevant fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the subject.

3. It should be noted that, according to article 3 of CVM Resolution No. 44/21, the Investor Relations Officer is responsible for disclosing and communicating to the CVM and, if applicable, to the stock exchange and the organized over-the-counter market entity in which the securities issued by the company are admitted to trading, any relevant act or fact that occurred or related to its business, as well as ensuring their wide and immediate dissemination, simultaneously in all markets in which such securities are admitted to trading.

4. Such manifestation shall occur through the Empresa.NET System, category: Market Announcement, type : Clarifications on CVM/B3 questions, subject: News Disclosed in the Media, which shall include the transcription of this letter. The fulfillment of this request for manifestation by means of a Market Announcement does not exempt the eventual determination of liability for the failure to timely disclose a Relevant Fact, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44/21.

5. We warn that, by order of the Superintendence of Relations with Companies, in the use of its legal powers and, based on item II, of article 9, of Law No. 6,385/76, and CVM Resolution No. 47/21, it will be up to the determination of the application of a punitive fine, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, for non-compliance with the requirement contained in this letter, sent exclusively by email, until 12.18.2023.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 18, 2023

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS By: /S/ Eduardo Haiama Eduardo Haiama Vice-President of Finance and Investor Relations

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates offuture economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.