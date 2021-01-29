Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Notice to Shareholders - 01.29.21 - Special Dividend Reserve

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, at its 881th Meeting, which took place today, January 29, 2021, decided to pay, as intermediate dividends, the total amount of R$ 2,291,888,692.48 (two billion, two hundred and ninety-onemillion, eight hundred and eighty-eightthousand, six hundred and ninety-tworeais and forty-eightcents), due to the reversal of the entire balance of the Special Dividend Retained Reserve, which was constituted upon approval by the 59th Annual Shareholders Meeting, of April 29, 2019, that resolved on the allocation of the results for the year ended on December 31, 2018, pursuant to paragraphs 4 and 5 of article 202 of Law no. 6,404/1976 ("intermediate Dividends"). The decision to distribute the Intermediate Dividends results from the review of the Company's financial situation and liquidity.

The Company will make the payment of the Intermediate Dividends on February 19, 2021, to the shareholders that appear in the shareholding base on February 3, 2021 ("cut-off date"), and, as of February 4, 2021, inclusive, the shares issued by the Company will be traded "ex-right" to the Intermediate Dividends.

Considering that this is the first dividend payment opportunity, in the year 2021, the Company will observe the priority payment to the shareholders holding preferred shares of classes "A" and "B", pursuant to article 10, §§ 1 and 2, of the current Bylaws. Accordingly, the Intermediate Dividends will be paid, per share, as follows:

BRL 2.076526491 per class "A" preferred share;

BRL 1.578642595 per class "B" preferred share";

BRL 1.435129631 per common share.

There will be no monetary update of said amounts, given that the provisions of article 1, paragraph 4, of Decree No. 2,673/1998, reproduced in article 56, paragraph 2, of Eletrobras' Bylaws, do not apply to the distribution of dividends intermediaries to the profit reserves account constituted in previous years.

The amounts to be paid should not be imputed to the amount of the mandatory dividend that may be determined and declared in relation to the fiscal year 2020.

Given that, by means of the distribution of the Intermediate Dividends, the payment of the priority dividend for the preferred shares of classes "A" and "B" will be complied with, in the fiscal year 2021, other eventual dividends that may be declared and paid, during the year 2021, will be destined, first, to the shareholders holding common shares, observing the provisions of §§ 3 and 4 of article 10 of the current Bylaws.

For shareholders with shares held in custody at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the amounts will be paid to B3, which will pass them on to the titular shareholders, through the custody agents. Payment to other shareholders will be made through a credit to a current account, according to the registration data of the respective shareholders, existing at Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco"), the institution

