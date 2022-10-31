Advanced search
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-28 pm EDT
51.12 BRL   +1.59%
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), referring to the relevant fact disclosed on October 26, 2022 and within the scope of the process of analysis, structuring and implementation of potential migration of Eletrobras to the Novo Mercado ("Migration"), a special listing segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), informs its shareholders and the market in general as follows:

In the context of consolidating the trading of shares on B3 exclusively into common shares ("Common Shares") as a step to implement the Migration, the Company is studying a proposal to convert class "B" preferred shares ("PNB Shares") into Common Shares at a ratio of 1 (one) PN Share for every 1.1 (one integer and one tenth) of Common Share ("Conversion Ratio"). Such Conversion Ratio is in compliance with the provision contained in Article 13, § 5 of the Company's Bylaws.

In relation to class "A" preferred shares, the Management informs that it is analyzing all the alternatives available to it in search of the one that best meets the interests of the Company and its shareholders, taking into account the peculiar characteristics of this class of shares. especially its low liquidity on the secondary market, which differs it from PNB Shares.

Nevertheless, we emphasize that the potential migration to the Novo Mercado, as well as its terms and conditions (including the conversion and the aforementioned Conversion Ratio), are still under management analysis. The Migration to the Novo Mercado will be subject to obtaining all relevant corporate and self-regulatory approvals from B3 and to any conditions that, in the view of the Company's Board of Directors, meet the best interests of Eletrobras and its shareholders.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed of any relevant developments and decisions taken by its Management on the subject.

Rio de Janeiro, October 28, 2022

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
