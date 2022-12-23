Advanced search
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-22 pm EST
43.94 BRL   -0.54%
12/19Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K
PU
12/19Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K
PU
12/19Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MINUTES OF THE 961st MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. – ELETROBRAS - Form 6-K
PU
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 3330034676-7

PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, which were approved, on this date, at the 184th Extraordinary General Meeting of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ("AGE"), the following compensation plans based on shares issued by the Company:

1. Compensation Plan Based on Stock Options ("Stock Option Plan"); and

2. Compensation Plan Based on Restricted Shares ("Restricted Shares Plan").

The execution of the Stock Option Plan and the Restricted Shares Plan will grant the beneficiaries acquisition rights over a number of shares limited to 1.3% of the shares representing the Company's total capital stock, on today's date, up to 1.1% for the Stock Option Plan and up to 0.2% for the Restricted Share Plan.

The terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan and Restricted Shares Plan are available on the Company's website and on the websites of the Securities and Exchange Commission and B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão S.A.

Rio de Janeiro, December 22, 2022.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO Investor Relations Office

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
