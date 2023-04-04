Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 3330034676-7

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A (" Company " or " Eletrobras ") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. ("Eletronorte") signed, on this date, the shareholders' agreement of the Specific Purpose Company ("SPE") Transnorte Energia S.A. ("TNE"), with partner Alupar Investimento S.A. ("Alupar"), with Eletrobras and TNE appearing, in said agreement, as intervening-consenting parties.

Eletronorte and Alupar are shareholders of TNE, whose participation percentages are, respectively, 49% and 51%. TNE is a public electricity transmission service concessionaire, set up to implement, operate and maintain the 500 kV Transmission Line, Double Circuit, Manaus/Boa Vista and Associated Facilities, integrating the State of Roraima to the National Interconnected System ("SIN"). This development was auctioned on 09.02.2011, Lot A, in Auction No. 004/2011-Aneel.

Considering that the SPE has been in operation since 2011, the formalization of the shareholders' agreement represents a consensus on the terms that govern and delimit the guidelines, rights and reciprocal obligations of the partners before TNE, as well as demonstrates the commitment of the companies to continue this structural and relevant work for the country, contributing to the expansion of national transmission, reduction of generation via fossil fuels and with the increase of Energy Security and economic development of Roraima, the only isolated State of the SIN.

The agreement foresees the progressive increase of Eletronorte's participation in the SPE in the coming years, observing the consents that may be necessary, with an option to purchase the project after its entry into operation.

The aforementioned operation represents one of the strategic initiatives linked to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG") to consolidate leadership in G&T, through the expansion of transmission with a focus on value creation.

Rio de Janeiro, April 03, 2023.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

