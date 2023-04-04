Advanced search
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
04:07:49 2023-04-03 pm EDT
35.65 BRL   -1.74%
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

04/04/2023 | 06:07am EDT
RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 3330034676-7

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. ("Eletronorte") signed, on this date, the shareholders' agreement of the Specific Purpose Company ("SPE") Transnorte Energia S.A. ("TNE"), with partner Alupar Investimento S.A. ("Alupar"), with Eletrobras and TNE appearing, in said agreement, as intervening-consenting parties.

Eletronorte and Alupar are shareholders of TNE, whose participation percentages are, respectively, 49% and 51%. TNE is a public electricity transmission service concessionaire, set up to implement, operate and maintain the 500 kV Transmission Line, Double Circuit, Manaus/Boa Vista and Associated Facilities, integrating the State of Roraima to the National Interconnected System ("SIN"). This development was auctioned on 09.02.2011, Lot A, in Auction No. 004/2011-Aneel.

Considering that the SPE has been in operation since 2011, the formalization of the shareholders' agreement represents a consensus on the terms that govern and delimit the guidelines, rights and reciprocal obligations of the partners before TNE, as well as demonstrates the commitment of the companies to continue this structural and relevant work for the country, contributing to the expansion of national transmission, reduction of generation via fossil fuels and with the increase of Energy Security and economic development of Roraima, the only isolated State of the SIN.

The agreement foresees the progressive increase of Eletronorte's participation in the SPE in the coming years, observing the consents that may be necessary, with an option to purchase the project after its entry into operation.

The aforementioned operation represents one of the strategic initiatives linked to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG") to consolidate leadership in G&T, through the expansion of transmission with a focus on value creation.

Rio de Janeiro, April 03, 2023.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 10:06:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
