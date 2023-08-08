RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 3330034676-7

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A (" Company " or " Eletrobras ") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR. B; LATIBEX: XELT. The & XELT. B), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and in the Resolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission (" CVM ") No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that were approved at the Meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on this date: (i) the selection and hiring of the syndicate of financial institutions authorized to operate in the securities distribution system (" Union ") which will be responsible for structuring the possible operation of its 4th (fourth) issuance of single debentures, in 2 (two) series, non-convertible in shares, and corresponding public offering of distribution, in the estimated amount of, initially, R$ 7,000,000,000.00 (seven billion reais), being R$ 4,000,000.00 (four billion reais) in the 1st (first) series and R$ 3,000,000.00 (three billion reais) in the 2nd (second) series (" Eletrobras Potential Offer "); (ii) the realization, by Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A. (" Furnas "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, of its possible 1st (first) issuance of book-entry commercial notes, in five (5) series, with fidejussory guarantee of the Company, for public distribution, under the rite of automatic registration of distribution, in the total amount of R$ 3,500,000,000.00 (three billion and five hundred million reais), being: (a) R$ 500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais) in the 1st (first) grade; (b) R$ 500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais) in the 2nd (second) grade; (c) R$ 1,000,000,000.00 (one billion reais) in the 3rd (third) grade; (d) R$ 500,000,000.00 (five hundred million reais) in the 4th (fourth) grade; and (e) R$ 1,000,000,000.00 (one billion reais) in the 5th (fifth) grade (" Furnas Potential Offer "); and (iii) the realization by Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil - ELETROBRAS CGT Eletrosul (" CGT Eletrosul "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, of its possible 4th (fourth) issuance of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, of the chirograph type, with additional fidejussory guarantee, in a single series, for public distribution, under the rite of automatic registration, in the total amount of R$ 250,000,000.00 (two hundred and fifty million reais) ( "CGT Eletrosul Potential Offer "). The offers, if and when effective, will be made in accordance with the terms of the Resolution of the CVM No. 160, from 13 from July 2022, as amended.

The Company clarifies that the process of hiring the Union by the Company is still in progress, according to the applicable legislation and internal regulations of the Company, and the Eletrobras Potential Offer is in preliminary negotiations. The effective realization of the Eletrobras Potential Offer depends, among other factors, on the approval, if any, by the Company's Board of Directors, as well as on its registration with the CVM.

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of past fact, but reflect the beliefs and expectations of our management and may constitute estimates and projections about future events in accordance with Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believes", "may", "may", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, whether known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and the value of the Real, changes in the volumes and pattern of consumer use of electricity, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of us receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric dams, our capital financing and investment plans, existing and future government regulations, and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with the CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only as of the date they were expressed and we undertake no obligation to update any such estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. The future results of the Companies' operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding performed.