Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-28 pm EST
48.74 BRL   +0.33%
07:31aCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT - Form 6-K
PU
06:41aBrazil's Eletrobras halts 'Novo Mercado' migration
RE
06:26aBrazil's Eletrobras halts 'Novo Mercado' migration
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT - Form 6-K

11/29/2022 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), referring to the relevant facts dated October 26 and 28, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market that the Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on November 28, 2022, opted, due to the current macroeconomic scenario and market conditions, to suspend, this year, the project to implement a potential migration of Eletrobras to the Novo Mercado, a special governance listing segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Migration").

In 2023, the Company will once again evaluate the opportunity to implement the Migration, as provided for in its Transformation Plan.

Also, taking additional steps to improve corporate governance practices and measures aimed at rationalizing and optimizing Eletrobras' shareholding base and its corporate structure, in order to create synergies and reduce possible costs to which it is currently subject, the Board of Directors, at the same meeting, initiated the procedures for future proposal, to the shareholders, for deliberation in a extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the following agendas:

· redemption of all the Class A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Class A Redemption");
· merger of shares of the following subsidiaries: (i) Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("CHESF"); (ii) Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil ("CGT Eletrosul"); (iii) Furnas - Centrais Elétricas S. A. ("Furnas"); and (iv) Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. ("Eletronorte" and, together with CHESF, CGT Eletrosul and Furnas, the "Subsidiaries").

The effective submission to a future EGM of the Redemption of the PNA Shares and the Merger of Shares of the Subsidiaries, including the redemption price, the exchange ratios and other terms and conditions of such matters, remain under management analysis, including the approval of the respective management proposals for the EGM, pursuant to the applicable CVM regulation, and the timetable for the implementation of the EGM.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed about the evolution of the matters that are the object of this relevant fact.

Rio de Janeiro, November 29, 2022

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 12:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
07:31aCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT - Form 6-K
PU
06:41aBrazil's Eletrobras halts 'Novo Mercado' migration
RE
06:26aBrazil's Eletrobras halts 'Novo Mercado' migration
RE
11/28Brazil's Vibra elects Ernesto Pousada as CEO
RE
11/28Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/..
PU
11/22Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
11/21Brazilian state to seek privatization of power firm Copel, shares soar
RE
11/14Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY - Form..
PU
11/14Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : CERTIFICATE MINUTES OF THE NINTH HUNDREDTH FIFTY-FOUR..
PU
11/14Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : CERTIFICATE MINUTES OF THE NINTH HUNDREDTH FIFTY-FIRS..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 007 M 6 145 M 6 145 M
Net income 2022 4 116 M 766 M 766 M
Net Debt 2022 34 468 M 6 417 M 6 417 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 135 B 25 090 M 25 090 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 12 126
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 48,74 BRL
Average target price 66,17 BRL
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilson Pinto Ferreira Chief Executive Officer
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ivan de Souza Monteiro Chairman
Camila Gualda Sampaio Araujo Chief Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.48.14%25 090
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-5.29%67 835
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-13.79%13 760
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-2.27%7 602
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-4.00%7 405
GUANGXI GUIGUAN ELECTRIC POWERCO.,LTD.-2.65%6 835