Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT - Form 6-K

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), referring to the relevant facts dated October 26 and 28, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market that the Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on November 28, 2022, opted, due to the current macroeconomic scenario and market conditions, to suspend, this year, the project to implement a potential migration of Eletrobras to the Novo Mercado, a special governance listing segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Migration").

In 2023, the Company will once again evaluate the opportunity to implement the Migration, as provided for in its Transformation Plan.

Also, taking additional steps to improve corporate governance practices and measures aimed at rationalizing and optimizing Eletrobras' shareholding base and its corporate structure, in order to create synergies and reduce possible costs to which it is currently subject, the Board of Directors, at the same meeting, initiated the procedures for future proposal, to the shareholders, for deliberation in a extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the following agendas:

· redemption of all the Class A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Class A Redemption");

· merger of shares of the following subsidiaries: (i) Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("CHESF"); (ii) Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil ("CGT Eletrosul"); (iii) Furnas - Centrais Elétricas S. A. (" Furnas "); and (iv) Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. ("Eletronorte" and, together with CHESF, CGT Eletrosul and Furnas, the "Subsidiaries").

The effective submission to a future EGM of the Redemption of the PNA Shares and the Merger of Shares of the Subsidiaries, including the redemption price, the exchange ratios and other terms and conditions of such matters, remain under management analysis, including the approval of the respective management proposals for the EGM, pursuant to the applicable CVM regulation, and the timetable for the implementation of the EGM.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed about the evolution of the matters that are the object of this relevant fact.

Rio de Janeiro, November 29, 2022

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

