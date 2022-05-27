Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Rating Report - Fitch

27/05/2022 18:22 Fitch Affirms Eletrobras' Ratings at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative

RATING ACTION COMMENTARY

Fitch Affrms Eletrobras' Ratings at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative

Fri 27 May, 2022 - 16:31 ET

Fitch Ratings - New York - 27 May 2022: Fitch Ratings has affrmed Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.'s (Eletrobras) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and outstanding senior unsecured bond ratings at 'BB-'. The National Scale ratings of Eletrobras, its rated subsidiaries and their outstanding local debentures ratings were also affrmed at 'AA(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Negative for the IDRs and Stable for the National Scale ratings.

Fitch has also revised its assessment of Eletrobras' stand-alone credit profle (SCP) to 'bb-' from 'b+', refecting the company's improving capital structure and strengthening operating cash generation. Per Fitch's Government Related Entity Criteria (GRE Criteria), Eletrobras' IDRs are equalized with Brazil's sovereign rating (BB-/Negative), as the strength of the linkage between both entities is strong and the government has a strong to very strong incentive to provide support to the company. The Negative Outlook for Eletrobras' IDRs refects the same Outlook for Brazil's sovereign rating.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Linkage to the Sovereign: Eletrobras' credit profle benefts from the strong linkage between the company and Brazil. The ratings incorporate likely support from the sovereign and is one of the pillars for ratings equalization. Brazil controls Eletrobras through its 52% stake in the issuer's voting shares and plays an important role on Eletrobras' operational, strategic and fnancing activities. The government also guarantees 13% of Eletrobras' debt, which further reinforces the linkage and support for the company. The Brazilian power sector also relies on Eletrobras' portfolio of generation plants and transmission lines given its size as the largest player in the sector. Eletrobras' size and importance of the sector add to the government's incentive to support the company given the strong socio- political implications in the event of distress.

Privatization Efforts Advance: There will be a reduction in the voting capital of the Federal Government and entities linked to the government from 72.33% to at least 45%, through the issuance of common shares (dilution), and the sale of shares in entities linked to the government. The sale, which will occur by a capital increase without the participation of the government, has already been approved by congress and could occur between late June and mid-August. Fitch does not incorporate the potential privatization of Eletrobras since it is an uncertain event. If Eletrobras becomes a private entity, Fitch will likely decouple Eletrobras' rating from the sovereign and analyze the company on a stand-alone basis. Privatization should allow the company to obtain higher sales prices associated with part of its generation assets and greater fexibility to manage its costs.

Improving SCP: Eletrobras' capital structure has improved and is expected to remain so. Eletrobras has been using the proceeds from internal cash fow generation and asset sales to lower its fnancial debt. As of YE 2021, total debt was reduced by BRL7.3 billion compared with YE 2019, or 9%, and 14.5% lower than in 2018. Stronger cash fow generation also resulted in more conservative credit metrics, although FCF is expected to turn negative due to aggressive capex plan over the next few years, somewhat limiting further improvements in the company's SCP.

Manageable Negative FCF: Eletrobras' Strategic Plan for 2022-2025 incorporates an aggressive investment plan of BRL30 billion in capex, which should pressure FCF over the next few years. Despite of strong expected cash fow from operations (CFFO) of around BRL8.6 billion-BRL9.1 billion over the next two years, the capex program should leave Eletrobras with negative FCF of around BRL1.8