Redemption of commercial notes worth R$ 6.3 billion

Rio de Janeiro, October 13, 2023, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A - Eletrobras, in addition to the announcements disclosed on September 25 and October 4, 2023, informs that today it concluded the early redemption of the entire 1st Issuance of Commercial Notes. The total amount paid was R$ 6,284,425,507.49, in line with the Company's liability management strategy. After this payment and considering recent funding, Eletrobras has a consolidated cash flow of around R$ 23 billion.

Eduardo Haiama

Vice-President of Finance and Investor Relations

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of past events, but reflect beliefs and expectations of our administration and may constitute estimates and projections of future events in accordance with Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, And Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "you will be able", "you can", "you will", "you will", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar aims to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: General economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and Real value, changes in volumes and patterns of consumer use of electricity, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our capital investment and financing plans, existing and future government regulations, And other risks described in our annual report and other documents registered to CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date on which they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. The future results of the companies' operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.