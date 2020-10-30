Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Relevant Fact - 10.30.20 - CGTEletrosul Bonds

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in compliance with the provisions of the Securities Commission ("CVM") Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it was approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors on 29 and 30 october 2020 the fundraising by the subsidiary Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Eletrica do Sul do Brasil - CGT Eletrosul SA ("CGT Eletrosul") through the 1st (first) issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, unsecured, in a single series, of the CGT Eletrosul, with a total term of 8 (eight) years in the total amount of R$ 300,000,000.00 (three hundred million reais) on the issue date, pursuant to Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended, Decree No. 8,874, of October 11, 2016, as amended, and Ministry of Mines and Energy Ordinance No. 364, of September 13, 2017, as amended, for public distribution with restricted effort, under the terms of CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("Offer"), of Law 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended and of the other legal provisions and applicable regulations ("Operation").

The funds raised with the Operation will be used by CGT Eletrosul in the following priority projects, as approved by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, under the terms of Ordinance No. 389, of October 27, 2020: