Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Relevant Fact - 10.30.20 - CGTEletrosul Bonds

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in compliance with the provisions of the Securities Commission ("CVM") Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it was approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors on 29 and 30 october 2020 the fundraising by the subsidiary Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Eletrica do Sul do Brasil - CGT Eletrosul SA ("CGT Eletrosul") through the 1st (first) issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, unsecured, in a single series, of the CGT Eletrosul, with a total term of 8 (eight) years in the total amount of R$ 300,000,000.00 (three hundred million reais) on the issue date, pursuant to Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended, Decree No. 8,874, of October 11, 2016, as amended, and Ministry of Mines and Energy Ordinance No. 364, of September 13, 2017, as amended, for public distribution with restricted effort, under the terms of CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("Offer"), of Law 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended and of the other legal provisions and applicable regulations ("Operation").
The funds raised with the Operation will be used by CGT Eletrosul in the following priority projects, as approved by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, under the terms of Ordinance No. 389, of October 27, 2020:
Project 1 - reinforcements in electricity transmission facilities, related to the Curitiba Substation;
Project 2 - Reinforcements in Electricity Transmission facilities, related to the Areia Substation;
Project 3 - Reinforcements in Electricity Transmission facilities, related to Ivaiporã, Siderópolis ESU, J. Lacerda-B and Joinville Substations, and 138 kV Biguaçu - Itajaí Fazenda Transmission Line.
Project 6 - Reinforcements in Electricity Transmission facilities, related to Foz do Chapecó, Sarandi, Londrina ESU, Guaíra, Cascavel Oeste, Siderópolis ESU and Caxias Substations, to the 230 kV Transmission Line Londrina ESUL - Maringá C1, Transmission Line Cascavel Oeste
Guaíra - C1, Transmission Line 230 kV Monte Claro - Nova Prata 2 - C1 and C2, Transmission Line 230 kV Nova Prata 2 - Vila Maria - C1 and C2 and Transmission Line 230 kV Passo Fundo
Vila Maria - C1 and C2;
Project 13 - Reinforcements in Electricity Transmission facilities, related to Areia, Alegrete, Atlântida 2, Anastácio, Biguaçu, Caxias, Caxias Sul 5, Campos Novos, Canoinhas ESU, Curitiba, Farroupilha, Forquilhinha, Gravataí, Gravataí 2, Itá, Ivaiporã, Jorge Lacerda B, Lageado Grande, Missões, Nova Santa Rita, Osório 2, Passo Fundo, Santa Cruz 1, Santo Ângelo, Sede (Eletrosul Operations Center) e Tapera 2;
Project 16 - Reinforcements in Electricity Transmission facilities, related to the Farroupilha Substation; and
Project 17 - Reinforcements in Electricity Transmission facilities, related to the Blumenau Substation.
Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21)2514-6333 /4627
EBR & EBR.B
LISTED
ELET3 &
NYSE
This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.
This Relevant Fact is disclosed by the Company for information purposes only, under the terms of the regulations in force, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as a material or sales or offer effort.
Such operation depends on the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the subsidiary CGT Eletrosul to be called. The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of the Offer, in accordance with the applicable regulations.
Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21)2514-6333 /4627
EBR & EBR.B
LISTED
ELET3 &
NYSE
This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 22:49:04 UTC
0
All news about CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.