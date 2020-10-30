Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Relevant Fact - 10.30.20 - Eletronorte Bonds

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction ("CVM") No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, and in addition to the Market Announcement released on August 20, 2020 and on September 2, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the Company's Board of Directors Meeting held on October 29 and 30, 2020, the fundraising by Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. ("Eletronorte") was approved, through a public offering with restricted efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended, of debentures ("Debentures"), in the total amount of R$ 750,000,000.00 (seven hundred and fifty million reais) ("Offer"), which the main use will be to refinance Eletronorte's liabilities, the balance of which, if any, will be used to reinforce cash for use in the ordinary course of Eletronorte's business.

The maturity of the Debentures will be 4 (four) years from the date of issue.

Over the unit face value of the Debentures or the balance of the nominal unit value of the Debentures, as the case may be, will bear interest corresponding to 100% (one hundred percent) of the accumulated variation of the average daily rates of DI - Interbank Deposits of one day, "over extra-group ", expressed as a percentage per year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) business days, calculated and published daily by B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, in the daily newsletter available on its website (http://www.b3.com.br), plus a surcharge of 2.60% (two integers and sixty hundredths percent) per year, based on a year of 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) business days, calculated as provided for in the Offer documents.

This Relevant Fact is disclosed by the Company for information purposes only, under the terms of the regulations in force, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as a material or sales or offer effort.

Such operation depends on the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the subsidiary Eletronorte to be called. The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of the Offer, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, October 30, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer