Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Relevant Fact - 10.30.20 - Eletronorte Bonds

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A
CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9
PUBLIC COMPANY
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:
EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction ("CVM") No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, and in addition to the Market Announcement released on August 20, 2020 and on September 2, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the Company's Board of Directors Meeting held on October 29 and 30, 2020, the fundraising by Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. ("Eletronorte") was approved, through a public offering with restricted efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended, of debentures ("Debentures"), in the total amount of R$ 750,000,000.00 (seven hundred and fifty million reais) ("Offer"), which the main use will be to refinance Eletronorte's liabilities, the balance of which, if any, will be used to reinforce cash for use in the ordinary course of Eletronorte's business.
The maturity of the Debentures will be 4 (four) years from the date of issue.
Over the unit face value of the Debentures or the balance of the nominal unit value of the Debentures, as the case may be, will bear interest corresponding to 100% (one hundred percent) of the accumulated variation of the average daily rates of DI - Interbank Deposits of one day, "over extra-group ", expressed as a percentage per year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) business days, calculated and published daily by B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, in the daily newsletter available on its website (http://www.b3.com.br), plus a surcharge of 2.60% (two integers and sixty hundredths percent) per year, based on a year of 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) business days, calculated as provided for in the Offer documents.
This Relevant Fact is disclosed by the Company for information purposes only, under the terms of the regulations in force, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as a material or sales or offer effort.
Such operation depends on the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the subsidiary Eletronorte to be called. The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of the Offer, in accordance with the applicable regulations.
Rio de Janeiro, October 30, 2020
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.