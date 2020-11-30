Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Relevant Fact - 11.30.2020 - SPEs Transfer

11/30/2020 | 05:39pm EST
RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact released on July 30, 2020, that concluded, on this date, within the scope of the Competitive Disposal Procedure No. 01/2019, in accordance with the Eletrobras Notice n 01/2019 ("Public Notice"), the transfer of the entire participation that it held in Special Purpose Entities ("SPE") corresponding to:

  • 78% of the share capital of Eólica Santa Vitória do Palmar Holding S.A. (Lot 1); and
  • 99.99% of the share capital of SPEs Hermenegildo I S.A., Hermenegildo II S.A., Hermenegildo III S.A. and Chuí IX S.A. (Lote 2), for Omega Geração S.A. ("Omega").

For the sale, Eletrobras received the updated amount, in the form of the Notice, of R$ 472,440,555.72 (four hundred and seventy-two million, four hundred and forty thousand, five hundred and fifty-five reais and seventy-two cents), for Lot 1, and R$ 145,714,299.28 (one hundred and forty-five million, seven hundred and fourteen thousand, two hundred and ninety-nine reais and twenty-eight cents), for Lot 2, the latter of which may be increased up to 15% depending on the future energy generation.

The sale referred to in this Relevant Fact was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") on September 3, 2020, according to a decision published in the Federal Official Gazette on September 8, 2020.

The aforementioned operation represents one of the initiatives related to the 2020/2024 Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2020/2024), disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact on March 27, 2020.

Rio de Janeiro, November 30, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 &

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:38:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
