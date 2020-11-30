Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Relevant Fact - 11.30.2020 - SPEs Transfer

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras")

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact released on July 30, 2020, that concluded, on this date, within the scope of the Competitive Disposal Procedure No. 01/2019, in accordance with the Eletrobras Notice n 01/2019 ("Public Notice"), the transfer of the entire participation that it held in Special Purpose Entities ("SPE") corresponding to:

78% of the share capital of Eólica Santa Vitória do Palmar Holding S.A. (Lot 1); and

99.99% of the share capital of SPEs Hermenegildo I S.A., Hermenegildo II S.A., Hermenegildo III S.A. and Chuí IX S.A. (Lote 2), for Omega Geração S.A. ("Omega").

For the sale, Eletrobras received the updated amount, in the form of the Notice, of R$ 472,440,555.72 (four hundred and seventy-two million, four hundred and forty thousand, five hundred and fifty-five reais and seventy-two cents), for Lot 1, and R$ 145,714,299.28 (one hundred and forty-five million, seven hundred and fourteen thousand, two hundred and ninety-nine reais and twenty-eight cents), for Lot 2, the latter of which may be increased up to 15% depending on the future energy generation.

The sale referred to in this Relevant Fact was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") on September 3, 2020, according to a decision published in the Federal Official Gazette on September 8, 2020.

The aforementioned operation represents one of the initiatives related to the 2020/2024 Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2020/2024), disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact on March 27, 2020.

Rio de Janeiro, November 30, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer