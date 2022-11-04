Advanced search
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : SUMMARY OF THE DECISIONS CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

11/04/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
SUMMARY OF THE DECISIONS

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), in compliance with the provisions of item III of article 33 of CVM Resolution 80/2022, informs the Shareholders and the market in general, the Summary of the Decisions taken at the 183rd Shareholders' Extraordinary General Meeting, held on this date.

The Shareholders attending the 183rd Shareholders' Extraordinary General Meeting decided:

1. To aprove, by majority, the amendment of Eletrobras' Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the Management Proposal of September 30, 2022 and the Call Notice, available on the Company's website through the link https://ri.eletrobras.com/en/information/calls-and-minutes/.

The consolidated Articles of Incorporation, pursuant to item XIII of article 33 of CVM Resolution 80/2022, will also be available, within up to 7 business days, as of this date, on the Company's website (https://eletrobras.com), the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br).

Rio de Janeiro, November 04, 2022.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 21:31:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
