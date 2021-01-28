Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Summary of the Decisions 180 EGM

01/28/2021 | 05:42pm EST
SUMMARY OF THE DECISIONS

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR

  • EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), in compliance with the provisions of item III of article 30 of CVM Instruction 480/2009, hereby informs to the Shareholders and the market in general the Summary of Decisions taken at the 180th Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date.

The Shareholders attending the 180th Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting decided:

1. To approve, by majority, the reform of Eletrobras' bylaws under the terms of the Management Proposal, with the modifications suggested by the Federal Government vote, specifically the articles: art. 5º, §1º, §2º, §3º and §4º; art. 25 caput; art. 29, paragraph 2, item III; art. 32, item I and §4; art. 36, item XXXIII; art. 40, §13; art. 43, §2; art. 45, §1º and §2º; art. 52 caput and §2 °.

We also inform that the majority of shareholders approved the withdrawal of the proposed amendment to the bylaws of the following articles: art. 17, item X; art. 29, §6 and art. 36, item LXV, of the Bylaws.

The consolidated Bylaws, pursuant to item XII of article 30 and item XXIII of article 31 of CVM Instruction 480/09, will also be available, within up to 7 business days, as of this date, on the Company's website (https://eletrobras.com/en/Paginas/Bylaws-Policies-and-Manuals.aspx), the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br).

Rio de Janeiro, January 28, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations

  • and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 22:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
