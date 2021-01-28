Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Summary of the Decisions 180 EGM

SUMMARY OF THE DECISIONS

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR

EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), in compliance with the provisions of item III of article 30 of CVM Instruction 480/2009, hereby informs to the Shareholders and the market in general the Summary of Decisions taken at the 180th Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date.

The Shareholders attending the 180th Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting decided:

1. To approve, by majority, the reform of Eletrobras' bylaws under the terms of the Management Proposal, with the modifications suggested by the Federal Government vote, specifically the articles: art. 5º, §1º, §2º, §3º and §4º; art. 25 caput; art. 29, paragraph 2, item III; art. 32, item I and §4; art. 36, item XXXIII; art. 40, §13; art. 43, §2; art. 45, §1º and §2º; art. 52 caput and §2 °.

We also inform that the majority of shareholders approved the withdrawal of the proposed amendment to the bylaws of the following articles: art. 17, item X; art. 29, §6 and art. 36, item LXV, of the Bylaws.

The consolidated Bylaws, pursuant to item XII of article 30 and item XXIII of article 31 of CVM Instruction 480/09, will also be available, within up to 7 business days, as of this date, on the Company's website (https://eletrobras.com/en/Paginas/Bylaws-Policies-and-Manuals.aspx), the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br).

Rio de Janeiro, January 28, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer