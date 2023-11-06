SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Suspension of potential public offering of CTEEP shares

Rio de Janeiro, November 06, 2023, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A - Eletrobras, following the relevant fact disclosed on October 31, 2023, informs that it has communicated to CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista S.A. the decision not to structure, for the time being, a public offering of secondary distribution of preferred shares issued by CTEEP held by Eletrobras, because it was found that the volume of shares that Eletrobras would have available to be offered at the moment would be far below what was expected for the immediate follow-up of the operation.

Facts deemed relevant will be disclosed to the market in due course.

Eduardo Haiama

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

