By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras said Friday it has begun the process of selling its gas-fired power plants.

Eletrobras, as the Brazilian electric company is usually known, said the sales are part of its plan to reduce its carbon emissions and simplify its corporate structure.

The plants include a project currently underway and will have a total generating capacity of 2,059 megawatts in 2025, Eletrobras said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-23 0825ET