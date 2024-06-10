SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Ambar Energia, a Brazilian energy firm owned by conglomerate J&F, is mulling the possibility of taking control of electricity distributor Amazonas Energia, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Under a

$878 million deal

announced earlier on Monday in which Ambar will acquire a portfolio of gas-fired plants from Eletrobras, Ambar has the option to acquire Amazonas.

Under the deal, Ambar will assume payments owed to Eletrobras by Amazonas.

Most of the plants generate energy mainly contracted by Amazonas, which was privatized in 2018 and is at risk of having its concession contract expire. Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry has been assessing alternatives to make Amazonas viable, mainly through a change of controller.

According to a source close to Ambar, the company does not see energy distribution as a strategic sector for its operations but would be willing to invest in Amazonas as a way of improving its generation business.

Ambar declined to comment. Representatives from Amazonas could not be reached immediately. (Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Editing by Gabriel Araujo and Anthony Esposito)