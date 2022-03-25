Centrais Eletricas de Santa Catarina S A : 4Q21 Results Presentation*

RESULTADOS 4T21
SANTA CATARINA EM NÚMEROS
Área territorial de 95,7 mil km² (20º em extensão do Brasil)
295 municípiosIDH: 0,808
(3º maior do país IPEA 2019)
5º maior do país em Renda Nominal
DIVERSIDADE PRODUTIVA
Resultados 4T21
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
CELESC - Centrais Elétricas de Santa Catarina SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 13:26:06 UTC.