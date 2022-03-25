Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centrais Elétricas de Santa Catarina S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLSC4   BRCLSCACNPR3

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS DE SANTA CATARINA S.A.

(CLSC4)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/25 09:18:04 am EDT
62.89 BRL   +0.40%
09:27aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS DE SANTA CATARINA S A : 4Q21 Results Presentation*
PU
03/24CENTRAIS ELETRICAS DE SANTA CATARINA S A : 2021 Standard Financial Statements (DFP)*
PU
03/24CENTRAIS ELETRICAS DE SANTA CATARINA S A : Dfp 2021
PU
Centrais Eletricas de Santa Catarina S A : 4Q21 Results Presentation*

03/25/2022 | 09:27am EDT
RESULTADOS 4T21

SANTA CATARINA EM NÚMEROS

Área territorial de 95,7 mil km² (20º em extensão do Brasil)

295 municípiosIDH: 0,808

(3º maior do país IPEA 2019)

5º maior do país em Renda Nominal

DIVERSIDADE PRODUTIVA

4

Resultados 4T21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CELESC - Centrais Elétricas de Santa Catarina SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 13:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 321 M 2 338 M 2 338 M
Net income 2021 563 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2021 1 193 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,66x
Yield 2021 4,84%
Capitalization 2 352 M 486 M 486 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 747
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS DE SANTA CATARINA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Elétricas de Santa Catarina S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS DE SANTA CATARINA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cleicio Poleto Martins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudine Furtado Anchite Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
João Eduardo Noal Berbegier Chairman
Marcos Penna Head-Planning, Control & Compliance
Fabrício Santos Debortolli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS DE SANTA CATARINA S.A.-7.87%486
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-10.35%164 282
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.45%82 741
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY1.05%73 474
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.32%66 713
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.76%66 701