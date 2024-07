Centrais Eletricas de Santa Catarina S.A. (Celesc) is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electric energy. The Company's segments include Electric energy distribution and Generation of electric energy. The Company's high voltage electric system comprises transmission lines and substations interconnected in voltages of over 70 kilovolt (kV) and approximately 140 kV. Approximately 10 plants generate over 67,360 Average Megawatts energy, which is equivalent to approximately 590.06 gigawatt-hours (GWh). Its subsidiaries include Celesc Distribuicao S.A. (Celesc D) and Celesc Geracao SA (Celesc G). Celesc D serves over 264 of the 295 municipalities in Santa Catarina State. Celesc G is engaged in the operation, maintenance, expansion and sale related to its generating complex, formed by over 10 hydroelectric power plants and approximately five hydroelectric power plants established in partnership with private investors.

Sector Electric Utilities