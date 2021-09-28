Centrais Eletricas de Santa Catarina S A : Fact Sheet 2Q21
09/28/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Structured as a holding company in 2006, the Company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Celesc Geração S.A. and Celesc Distribuição S.A. It also controls Companhia de Gás de Santa Catarina (SCGÁS) and is a partner of Dona Francisca Energética S.A. (DFESA), Empresa Catarinense de Transmissão de Energia S.A. (ECTE), Companhia Catarinense de Água e Saneamento (CASAN), and the Usina Hidrelétrica Cubatão S.A. project. Its controlling shareholder is the State of Santa Catarina, which holds 50.2% of the Company's common shares, corresponding to 20.2% of the total
CLSC3 CLSC4
2Q21
Main Results
2Q
2020
2021
Operating Indicators
Celesc Distribuição - Total Energy Billed (GWh)
5,742
6,792
18.3%
Celesc Geração - Billed Energy (GWh)
165
164
-0.5%
Financial Indicators - Consolidated (R$ Million)
Gross Operating Revenue
3,065.9
3,732.1
21.7%
Net Operating Revenue (excluding Construction Revenue)
1,856.3
2,270.2
22.3%
Operating Costs and Expenses
(1,895.0) (2,297.7)
21.3%
EBITDA (IFRS)
146.9
190.3
29.6%
EBITDA Margin (IFRS)
7.9%
8.4%
Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS - Non-Recurring)
231.5
190.3
-17.8%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
12.5%
8.4%
Net Income (IFRS)
60.7
100.2
65.0%
Net Margin
3.3%
4.4%
Adjusted Net Income (IFRS - Non-Recurring)
116.5
100.2
-14.0%
Adjusted Net Margin
6.3%
4.4%
Investments in Electricity Generation and Distribution
136.6
157.4
15.2%
CLSC4
Market cap on June 30, 2021
Closing price (2Q21): R$68.00
R$2,653 million
Variation in 2Q21: 17.32%
US$533 million
Ibovespa: 8.72%
Free Float of 75.5%
PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS
Total electricity consumption in Celesc's concession area reached6,792 GWh in 2Q21, up by 18.3% over 2Q20. The YoY increase was 8.8% in 1H21, reaching 13,658 GWh;
Service quality indicators: DEC came to 4.96 hours and FEC totaled 3.31 interruptions;
Total cargo lossestotaled 8.17% in 2Q21, lower than in 2Q20 when it reached 8.30%, thus reducing the percentage with no tariff coverage.
Net Operating Revenue totaled R$2.4 billion (R$4.9 billion in 1H21), growth of 22.3% YoY, reflecting the performance of the subsidiaries Celesc Distribuição and Celesc Geração;
Consolidated Net Operating Revenue (excluding construction revenue) totaled R$2.4 billion in 2Q21, reflecting the performance of the subsidiaries Celesc Distribuição and Celesc Geração, and shareholdings;
Unmanageable Expenses, costs with electricity, totaled R$1.8 billion in 2Q21 (R$3.7 billion in 1H21);
Manageable Costs (PMSO) totaled R$212.8 million in 2Q21, (R$402.1 million in the year), down by 27.5% in the quarter;
EBITDA totaled R$190.3 million in 2Q21 (R$548.4 million in 1H21),while the Net Income came to R$100.2 million (R$299.3 million in 1H21);
Consolidated Investmentstotaled R$157.4 million in 2Q21 (R$310.5 million in 1H21), of which R$152.0 million in subsidiary Celesc Distribuição and R$5.4 million in subsidiary Celesc Geração;
Consolidated Net Debt of R$819.5 million, equivalent to 0.8x of the LTM Adjusted EBITDA, and 0.4x of the Shareholders' Equity;
The Company's shares (CLSC4) had apositive variation of 17.3% in the quarter and 34.9% in the last twelve months.
Celesc Distribuição
S.A.
The company delivers energy to more than 3.0 million consumer units located in 285 municipalities in Santa Catarina. Of the total, 264 municipalities are covered by the distributor's concession agreement (263 in Santa Catarina and 1 in Paraná), and 21 municipalities are covered on a precarious basis, in concession areas of other distribution companies (17 in Santa Catarina and 4 in Paraná).
The company distributed 13,658 GWh in 1H21, with gross revenue of R$7.570 billion in
Celesc Distribuição - Consumption by Category 2Q21
Celesc Geração S.A.
Celesc Distribuição S.A. | Billed Energy by Consumption Category (in GWh)
Number of Consumer Units**
Consumption (GWh)
June 2020
June 2021
2Q20
2Q21
1H20
1H21
3,082,151
3,179,008
3.1%
3,687
4,127
11.9%
8,228
8,519
3.5%
2,427,732
2,504,932
3.2%
1,490
1,571
5.4%
3,261
3,398
4.2%
111,941
121,101
8.2%
486
601
23.6%
1,058
1,120
5.9%
281,718
292,052
3.7%
668
777
16.3%
1,620
1,633
0.8%
232,369
231,785
-0.3%
254
266
4.9%
604
588
-2.7%
23
11
-52.2%
454
555
22.2%
966
1,081
11.9%
28,368
29,127
2.7%
335
357
6.6%
719
698
-2.8%
23,498
23,943
1.9%
78
98
24.5%
196
190
-3.0%
865
920
6.4%
158
157
-0.9%
320
312
-2.6%
3,612
3,841
6.3%
96
99
3.6%
196
190
-3.3%
393
423
7.6%
3
3
32.5%
6
7
12.8%
1,249
1,463
17.1%
2,055
2,665
29.7%
4,320
5,139
19.0%
707
786
11.2%
1,742
2,263
30.0%
3,653
4,356
19.2%
506
624
23.3%
236
311
31.7%
514
622
21.0%
8
9
12.5%
16
19
15.7%
32
36
12.6%
Supply
28
40
42.9%
61
71
17.0%
121
124
2.4%
Other Categories
0
4
0
1
0
1
Total Market
3,083,400
3,180,471
3.1%
5,742
6,792
18.3%
12,547
13,658
8.8%
Residential
2,427,732
2,504,932
3.2%
1,490
1,571
5.4%
3,261
3,398
4.2%
Industrial
112,648
121,887
8.2%
2,228
2,864
28.6%
4,711
5,477
16.2%
Commercial
282,224
292,676
3.7%
904
1,088
20.3%
2,134
2,255
5.6%
Rural
232,377
231,794
-0.3%
270
285
5.6%
636
623
-1.9%
Supply
51
51
0.0%
514
626
21.6%
1,087
1,205
10.9%
Other Categories
28,368
29,131
2.7%
335
358
6.8%
719
700
-2.6%
Celesc Geração is a subsidiary of the Celesc Group that operates in the electricity generation segment by operating, maintaining and expanding its generation park, and holding interests in energy generation undertakings in partnership with private investors. Celesc Geração's total generation capacity was 118.21 MW in the period, of which 106.97 MW from its generation park, and 11.24 MW from partner generation parks - already proportional to Celesc Geração's stake in these undertakings.
Companhia de Gás de Santa Catarina - SCGÁS
SCGÁS is the second largest distributor of piped gas in terms of number of municipalities served in Brazil. Santa Catarina is the fourth state with the largest natural gas distribution network (1,157 kilometers) and the third state with the largest number of industries served with natural gas. It also has the third largest network of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Brazil. The Company has 100% of the concession for the exploration of natural gas distribution services in Santa Catarina, selling and distributing approximately 1.9
million cubic meters of natural gas per day to approximately 13,500 customers.
For further information, please access the Company's website www.celesc.com.br/ri or contact the Investor Relations Area:
CELESC - Centrais Elétricas de Santa Catarina SA published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 16:31:02 UTC.