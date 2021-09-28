Centrais Eletricas de Santa Catarina S A : Fact Sheet 2Q21

Celesc Geração is a subsidiary of the Celesc Group that operates in the electricity generation segment by operating, maintaining and expanding its generation park, and holding interests in energy generation undertakings in partnership with private investors. Celesc Geração's total generation capacity was 118.21 MW in the period, of which 106.97 MW from its generation park, and 11.24 MW from partner generation parks - already proportional to Celesc Geração's stake in these undertakings.

Companhia de Gás de Santa Catarina - SCGÁS

SCGÁS is the second largest distributor of piped gas in terms of number of municipalities served in Brazil. Santa Catarina is the fourth state with the largest natural gas distribution network (1,157 kilometers) and the third state with the largest number of industries served with natural gas. It also has the third largest network of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Brazil. The Company has 100% of the concession for the exploration of natural gas distribution services in Santa Catarina, selling and distributing approximately 1.9

million cubic meters of natural gas per day to approximately 13,500 customers.

