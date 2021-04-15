Log in
CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC

(CAML)
Central Asia Metals : Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of AGM

04/15/2021 | 11:08am EDT

04/15/2021 | 11:08am EDT
RNS Number : 6391V

Central Asia Metals PLC

15 April 2021

15 April 2021

CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC

("CAML" or the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of 2021 AGM

Central Asia Metals plc (AIM:CAML) announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended31 December 2020 and Notice of its 2021 Annual General Meeting is available for download from the Company's website at www.centralasiametals.com.

These two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, have been mailed to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper copies.

In addition, CAML will soon publish its separate Sustainability Report, which will also be available on the Company's website.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 2021

The Company's AGM is to be held at 12:00 noon on21 May 2021.

Our preference would have been to welcome shareholders in person to our 2021 AGM, particularly given the constraints we faced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, at present, due to the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021 ('the Coronavirus Restrictions') which, in particular, place a limit on the number of individuals and households permitted to gather indoors, we are planning to hold the AGM with the minimum attendance required to form a quorum. Shareholders will therefore not be permitted to attend the AGM in person but can be represented by the Chairman of the meeting acting as their proxy.

The health and wellbeing of our employees, shareholders and stakeholders is a priority for the Company and our AGM arrangements must take this into account. The Board also recognises that the AGM is an important event for shareholders in the corporate calendar and is committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their right to vote and ask questions in connection with this meeting.

In light of the Coronavirus Restrictions, the AGM arrangements will be as set out below:

  • The Company expects only one Director and another shareholder representative to be in attendance in person at the venue for quorum purposes to conduct the business of the meeting.
  • No other Directors will be present in person.
  • Shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Company's AGM in person and, if, they attempt to do so, will be refused entry to the meeting in line with the Coronavirus Restrictions and under the Company's Articles of Association.
  • There will be no update on trading or other management statements given at the AGM however shareholders can access the full year 2020 results webcast and presentation on the Company's website: https://www.centralasiametals.com/media/(by clicking the relevant link and registering to access this).
  • Relevant AGM related questions from shareholders can be raised in advance of the AGM by email tocosec@centralasiametals.comand in so far as relevant to the business of the AGM will be responded to by email and taken into account as appropriate at the AGM itself.
  • Voting at the AGM will be carried out by way of a poll so that the votes cast in advance and the votes of all shareholders appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy can be taken into account.
  • As usual, the results of the AGM will be announced as soon as practical after it has taken place.
  • Shareholders are welcome to contact CAML's Director of Corporate Relations,Louise Wrathall, who will endeavour to answer general Company questions not related to the AGM, by email at louise.wrathall@centralasiametals.comor by telephone on +44 (0) 207 898 9001.

Shareholders wishing to vote on any of the matters of business at the AGM are therefore strongly encouraged to:

  • . Submit their votes as soon as possible in advance of the meeting and, in any case, by 12 noon on19 May 2021 through the proxy and electronic voting facilities and to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy for this purpose. See the notice of meeting for full details.
  1. Submit any questions in connection with the business of the meeting in advance tocosec@centralasiametals.com.
  2. Look out for any updates in connection with the AGM via RNS and on the Company's website.

For further information contact:

Central Asia Metals

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7603 1515

Tony Hunter, Company Secretary

Louise Wrathall, Director of Corporate

louise.wrathall@centralasiametals.com

Relations

Peel Hunt (Nominated Adviser and

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Joint Broker)

Ross Allister

David McKeown

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Thomas Rider

Pascal Lussier Duquette

Blytheweigh (PR Advisors)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe

Megan Ray

Rachael Brooks

Note to editors:

Central Asia Metals, an AIM-listed UK company based in London, owns 100% of the Kounrad SX-EW copper project in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia.

For further information, please visit www.centralasiametals.comand follow CAML on Twitter at @CamlMetals and on LinkedIn

at Central Asia Metals Plc.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

