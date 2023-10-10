Central Asia Metals PLC - copper, zinc and lead explorer operating in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia - Updates on its third quarter operations at Kounrad in Kazakhstan, with copper production at Kounrad rising to 3,661 tonnes from 3,380 tonnes in the previous quarter. At Sasa in North Macedonia, zinc in concentrate production grows to 5,127 tonnes from 4,847 tonnes, while lead in concentrate production dips tp 7,039 tonnes from 7,116 tonnes.

Looking ahead, targets copper production of 13,000 to 14,000 tonnes in 2023, zinc in concentrate production of 19,000 to 21,000 tonnes, and lead in concentrate at 27,000 to 29,000 tonnes.

Chief Executive Officer Nigel Robinson comments: "We remain on schedule to meet our full year guidance. Importantly, this production has been delivered safely as we have reported zero [lost time injuries] at both operations.

"As we look towards the end of the year, we will further progress our investments at Sasa, as well as complete construction and commissioning of our Kounrad solar power plant, which should start generating electricity for us before the end of 2023."

Current stock price: 175.12 pence, up 4.6%

12-month change: down 19%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

