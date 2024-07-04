Central Asia Metals PLC - copper, zinc and lead explorer, which operates in both Kazakhstan and North Macedonia - Says that Nigel Robinson will step down as chief executive officer from October 1, when current Chief Financial Officer Gavin Ferrar will take his place. Ferrar has been with Central Asia Metals for ten years, and has developed "a deep understanding of the business", the firm adds. Accordingly, Executive Director of Corporate Development Louise Wrathall will become CFO. Nigel Robinson will remain on the board after stepping down, initially as an executive director through to April 1, at which time he will transition to non-executive director.

Non-Executive Chair Nick Clarke says: "I am pleased that Nigel has agreed to remain on the board and take up the role of non-executive director so that we can continue to benefit from his experience and advice...I would like to congratulate Gavin on his promotion to lead CAML as our next CEO...Gavin's appointment represents continuity for the company in what is, and will remain, a strong, close and capable team."

Current stock price: 205.99 pence, down 1.4% each in London on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: up 13%

