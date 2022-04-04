Central Bank of India : Date of payment of Interest/Principal

arfu a,lq'uq

Central Office

CO:MBD:2022-23: O®6 04th April, 2022

General Manager Corporate Relationship Deptt

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Listing Department,

The Vice President, National Securities Depository Ltd.

The Vice President, Central Depository

BSE Ltd.

Plot No. C/1, 'G'BIock, Trade World,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,Bandra(E),

Mumbai -400 051

4th Floor, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat

Services (India) Ltd., A Wing, 25th Floor, Marathon Futurex,

Mafatlal Mills

Compounds,

Mumbai -400 001

Marg, Lower Parel, N. M. Joshi Marg,

Mumbai -400 013

Lower Parel (E),

Mumbai -400 013

Dear sir/Madam,

Sub : Intimation of Record Date for payment of Part Interest & Principal on Basel Ill

Tier 11 Bonds Series 11 @ 8.62 % (ISIN : INE483A09278)

Our Basel Ill Tier 11 Bonds Series 11 aggregating = 500.00 Crore, subscribed by way of private placement has been listed with BSE Ltd., for trading under Debt Market Segment. Exercise of call option is due on Saturday, 7th May, 2022 subject to prior approval of Reserve Bank of India.

If this Call Option is exercised then the Bank will be required to pay part interest of = 7.20 crore on the said Bonds.

For payment of such principal and part interest amount, the Bank has fixed Friday, 22nd April, 2022 as the "Record Date''.

please take this on record in terms of Regulation 60 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA

ANAND KUMAR DAS

DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER/ COMPANY SECRETARY

C.C. TO : M/s. MCs shareTransferAgent Ltd. (Kind Atten: Mr. Parshuram Bhuvad)

K-215, 2nd Floor,Ansa Industrial Estate;Saki Vihar Road, Saki Naka, Andheri East,

Mumbai -400 072

