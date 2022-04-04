Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Central Bank of India
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532885   INE483A01010

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA

(532885)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Bank of India : Date of payment of Interest/Principal

04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT
arfu a,lq'uq

Central Office

CO:MBD:2022-23: O®6 04th April, 2022

General Manager Corporate Relationship Deptt

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Listing Department,

The Vice President, National Securities Depository Ltd.

The Vice President, Central Depository

BSE Ltd.

Plot No. C/1, 'G'BIock, Trade World,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,Bandra(E),

Mumbai -400 051

4th Floor, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat

Services (India) Ltd., A Wing, 25th Floor, Marathon Futurex,

Mafatlal Mills

Compounds,

Mumbai -400 001

Marg, Lower Parel, N. M. Joshi Marg,

Mumbai -400 013

Lower Parel (E),

Mumbai -400 013

Dear sir/Madam,

Sub : Intimation of Record Date for payment of Part Interest & Principal on Basel Ill

Tier 11 Bonds Series 11 @ 8.62 % (ISIN : INE483A09278)

Our Basel Ill Tier 11 Bonds Series 11 aggregating = 500.00 Crore, subscribed by way of private placement has been listed with BSE Ltd., for trading under Debt Market Segment. Exercise of call option is due on Saturday, 7th May, 2022 subject to prior approval of Reserve Bank of India.

If this Call Option is exercised then the Bank will be required to pay part interest of = 7.20 crore on the said Bonds.

For payment of such principal and part interest amount, the Bank has fixed Friday, 22nd April, 2022 as the "Record Date''.

please take this on record in terms of Regulation 60 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA

;` -..-_..-: .---- : ..

¥#HF!`

ANAND KUMAR DAS

DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER/ COMPANY SECRETARY

C.C. TO : M/s. MCs shareTransferAgent Ltd. (Kind Atten: Mr. Parshuram Bhuvad)

K-215, 2nd Floor,Ansa Industrial Estate;Saki Vihar Road, Saki Naka, Andheri East,

Mumbai -400 072

jH Edi, rfu fie, g# -400 021 . quad : 2202 6428, 6638 7777 . fa : (91-22) 2204 4336 jH Edi, i=rftlFT TIE, ga€ -400 021 . 8tan : 2202 6428, 6638 7777 . fa : (91-22) 2204 4336

Chander Mukhi, Nariman Point, Mumbai -400 021. Tel. : 2202 6438, 6638 7777 . Fax : (91-22) 2204 4336

Disclaimer

Central Bank of India published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 13:06:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 59 201 M 779 M 779 M
Net income 2021 -10 001 M -132 M -132 M
Net cash 2021 24 814 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 164 B 2 159 M 2 159 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 32 335
Free-Float 6,92%
Chart CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
Central Bank of India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Venkat Rao Matam Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mukul N. Dandige Chief Financial Officer
Anand Kumar Das Secretary, Compliance Officer & Deputy GM
Bhushan Kumar Sinha Non-Executive Director
Alok Krishna Kumar Srivastava Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA-11.06%2 159
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.07%329 853
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.00%256 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.81%191 476
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%188 921