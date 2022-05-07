Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Central Bank of India
  News
  Summary
    532885   INE483A01010

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA

(532885)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-05
18.40 INR   +1.66%
18.40 INR   +1.66%
11:27aCentral Bank of India says not yet decided on branch closures
RE
05/06Central Bank Of India Plans to Reduce Number of Branches to Ease Financial Stress
MT
05/05STATE-OWNED CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA TO CLOSE 13% OF ITS BRANCHES : sources, document
RE
Central Bank of India says not yet decided on branch closures

05/07/2022 | 11:27am EDT
MUMBAI (Reuters) - State-owned Central Bank of India has not yet decided on a possible extensive branch closure plan this fiscal year, the lender said on Saturday days after Reuters reported it planned to shut some branches to improve its financial health.

On Thursday, Reuters cited sources and a document saying the bank was looking to reduce the number of branches by 600, or 13% of the total, by either shutting or merging loss-making branches by the end of March 2023.

In an exchange filing late on Saturday, Central Bank of India noted the reported branch closure plan but said: "We hereby inform that there is no decision as of now to close a large number of branches during FY 2022-23."

The document seen by Reuters said the planned closures were aimed at improving the bank's financial performance and could bring an end to close scrutiny by the Reserve Bank of India.

The central bank scrutiny dates back to 2017 as part of a clampdown after some state-run lenders were found to be in breach of rules on regulatory capital, bad loans and leverage ratios.

"It is a routine exercise for every bank to re-align/shift/merge/close/open branches on (a) regular basis to achieve corporate business objectives," Saturday's filing said.

"We assure our esteemed customers and all other stakeholders that their interest is well protected," it added.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Nupur Anand; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.66% 46.05 End-of-day quote.-10.32%
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 1.66% 18.4 End-of-day quote.-13.41%
Financials
Sales 2021 59 201 M 770 M 770 M
Net income 2021 -10 001 M -130 M -130 M
Net cash 2021 24 814 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 160 B 2 076 M 2 076 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 32 335
Free-Float 6,92%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Venkat Rao Matam Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mukul N. Dandige Chief Financial Officer
Anand Kumar Das Secretary, Compliance Officer & Deputy GM
Alok Krishna Kumar Srivastava Executive Director
P. J. Thomas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA-13.41%2 076
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.74%363 959
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.82%302 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%242 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 115
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.15%169 656