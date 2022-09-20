Advanced search
    532885   INE483A01010

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA

(532885)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-19
20.35 INR   +0.49%
09/20Indian shares flat ahead of Fed rate hike
RE
09/20Indian shares set to open lower ahead of Fed rate hike decision
RE
09/20RBI removes Central Bank of India from corrective action list
RE
Indian shares flat ahead of Fed rate hike

09/20/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares were treading water on Wednesday as investors braced for a hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve and clues on further hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.04% to 17,822, while the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 59,732.61 at 0347 GMT.

The Fed is set to announce its decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day. Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance of a 75-basis-point hike and a 19% probability of a jumbo 100 bps increase.

Meanwhile, India's government is in no hurry to push inflation - now hovering near 7% and eight-year highs - back to the central bank's 4% medium-term target, for fear that aggressive rate hikes could hurt economic growth, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Among stock, shares of Central Bank of India jumped 12% after the Reserve Bank of India took the state-owned commercial bank off its prompt corrective action list. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.30% 0.66733 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -0.85% 52.2 End-of-day quote.1.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.13732 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.74773 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 0.49% 20.35 End-of-day quote.-4.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 0.99641 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012531 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.21% 0.58909 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
NIFTY 50 -0.08% 17809.7 Delayed Quote.1.55%
SENSEX BSE30 0.98% 59719.74 Real-time Quote.2.52%
Financials
Sales 2022 83 416 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
Net income 2022 10 758 M 135 M 135 M
Net cash 2022 88 554 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 B 2 216 M 2 216 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 30 289
Free-Float 6,92%
Chart CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
Central Bank of India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Venkat Rao Matam Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mukul N. Dandige Chief Financial Officer
Brij Kishor Patwari Senior Manager
P. J. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
Dinesh Pangtey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA-4.24%2 206
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%347 683
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.20%278 742
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.52%168 108
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 571