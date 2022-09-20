Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Central Bank of India
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532885   INE483A01010

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA

(532885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
20.25 INR   -0.49%
09/12Aban Offshore Enters Signs Settlement Pact with Lender Central Bank of India
MT
09/08Central Bank of India Announces Appointment of Compliance Officer
CI
09/07HomeFirst Enters into a Strategic Co-Lending Partnership with Central Bank of India
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RBI removes Central Bank of India from corrective action list

09/20/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it has taken Central Bank of India, a state-owned commercial bank, off its prompt corrective action (PCA) list after it was found that the bank was not in breach of certain regulations.

Central Bank and several other lenders were placed under RBI's PCA framework in 2017 after the regulator found some state-run banks were in breach of rules on regulatory capital, bad loans and leverage ratios when Indian banks were battling high levels of bad loans.

The RBI said it was noted that as per the assessed figures of Central Bank for the year ended March 31, 2022, the bank is not in the breach of the PCA parameters.

"The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis..." the RBI said.

Central Bank has also informed the regulator of structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which will help the bank to continue to meet these commitments, the RBI said.

Central Bank, the last lender to come off RBI's PCA list, was placed under the PCA framework in June 2017 and in the quarter ending June 2017 the bank had reported a loss of 7.50 billion rupees while its gross bad loan ratio was at 17.27%.

A bank under PCA faces greater scrutiny by the regulator and may face lending and deposit restrictions, branch expansion and hiring freezes and other limitations on borrowings.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 3.03% 52.65 End-of-day quote.2.53%
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA -0.49% 20.25 End-of-day quote.-4.71%
All news about CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
09/12Aban Offshore Enters Signs Settlement Pact with Lender Central Bank of India
MT
09/08Central Bank of India Announces Appointment of Compliance Officer
CI
09/07HomeFirst Enters into a Strategic Co-Lending Partnership with Central Bank of India
CI
08/30Central Bank of India Signs Co-Lending Deal with Shapoorji Pallonji Finance
MT
08/30Central Bank of India Enters into Strategic Co-Lending Partnership with Shapoorji Pallo..
CI
08/24Aban Offshore Signs One-Time Settlement Agreement With Creditor Central Bank of India
MT
08/19Central Bank of India Ties Up with Incred Financial Services to Offer MSME Loans
MT
08/04Central Bank of India Announces Resignation of Anand Kumar Das as Company Secretary & C..
CI
07/25TRANSCRIPT : Central Bank of India, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
CI
07/25Central Bank of India Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 83 416 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
Net income 2022 10 758 M 135 M 135 M
Net cash 2022 88 554 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 B 2 217 M 2 217 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 30 289
Free-Float 6,92%
Chart CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
Central Bank of India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Venkat Rao Matam Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mukul N. Dandige Chief Financial Officer
Brij Kishor Patwari Senior Manager
P. J. Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
Dinesh Pangtey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA-4.71%2 206
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.38%347 683
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.03%278 742
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.63%168 108
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 571