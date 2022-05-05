State-owned Central Bank of India to close 13% of its branches: sources, document

MUMBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Central Bank of India, a
state-owned commercial bank, plans to shut 13% of its branches
to improve its financial health and bring an end to nearly five
years of close scrutiny by the Reserve Bank of India, according
to sources and a document seen by Reuters.
The bank is looking to reduce the number of branches by 600
by either shutting down or merging loss-making branches by the
end of March 2023, according to the copy of a document reviewed
by Reuters.
It is the most drastic step the lender has taken to improve
its finances and will be followed by the sale of non-core assets
such as real estate, said a government source who did not want
to be named.
The closure of branches by the eighth largest state-owned
lender by assets has not been reported previously. The more than
100-year old lender currently has a network of 4,594 branches.
Central Bank along with a clutch of other lenders was placed
under RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) in 2017 after the
regulator found some state-run lenders were in breach of its
rules on regulatory capital, bad loans and leverage ratios.
Since then all the lenders except Central Bank have improved
their financial health and come off RBI's PCA list.
"The bank is struggling to come out of PCA of RBI due to
poor performance on profit since 2017 and to utilise manpower in
more efficient and effective manner," the document dated May 4
sent out by the headquarters to other branches and departments
stated, detailing the rationale behind the move.
Central Bank of India and RBI did not immediately reply to
emails seeking comment.
A bank under PCA faces greater scrutiny by the regulator and
may face lending and deposit restrictions, branch expansion and
hiring freezes and other limitations on borrowings.
The RBI introduced these norms at a time when Indian lenders
were battling record levels of soured assets, prompting the RBI
to tighten thresholds.
"Central bank of India's move is in line with the set
strategy of lowering loss-making assets in its books," the
government official said.
In the December quarter, the lender reported a profit of
2.82 billion Indian rupees ($37.1 million) versus 1.66 billion
rupees in the previous year in the same quarter.
It gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio remains high
compared with its peers however, standing at 15.16% as of the
end of December.
The bank was placed under the PCA framework in June 2017 and
in that quarter the lender had registered a loss of 7.50 billion
rupees while its GNPA ratio was at 17.27%.
($1 = 76.1200 Indian rupees)
