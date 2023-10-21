|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|46.85 INR
|-0.32%
|-2.80%
|+45.72%
|Oct. 20
|Central Bank of India Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Oct. 19
|Central Bank of India, Capri Global Tie Up to Offer MSME Loans
|MT
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Please note this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conf...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Central Bank of India Limited is an India-based commercial bank. The Company offers various banking services, including digital banking; deposits; retail loans; agriculture; services for micro, small and medium enterprises; corporate loans; services for non-resident Indians; services for pensioners. Its digital banking services include Internet banking, mobile banking, Cent M-Passbook, debit cards, credit cards, missed call facility, railways ticket booking, automated teller machine and point of sale machine. Its deposits services include savings bank accounts, current accounts, time deposits, recurring deposit scheme, small saving scheme and interest rate on deposits. Its Retail Banking services include housing loans, vehicle loans, education loans, personal/gold loans, loans to senior citizens, and loan against property-personal needs. Its agriculture services include Central Kisan Credit Card, Sent Agri Gold Loan Scheme, Sent SHG Bank Linkage Scheme, and CENT AGRI INFRA Scheme.
SectorBanks
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2024 Earnings Call
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+45.72%
|4 891 M $
|+6.60%
|415 B $
|-6.47%
|218 B $
|-20.56%
|208 B $
|+19.43%
|144 B $
|-2.47%
|146 B $
|-6.95%
|148 B $
|-3.17%
|143 B $
|-6.47%
|139 B $
|-12.80%
|114 B $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Central Bank of India - NSE India Stock Exchange
- News
- Transcript : Central Bank of India, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2023