Central Bank of India Limited is an India-based commercial bank. The Company offers various banking services, including digital banking; deposits; retail loans; agriculture; services for micro, small and medium enterprises; corporate loans; services for non-resident Indians; services for pensioners. Its digital banking services include Internet banking, mobile banking, Cent M-Passbook, debit cards, credit cards, missed call facility, railways ticket booking, automated teller machine and point of sale machine. Its deposits services include savings bank accounts, current accounts, time deposits, recurring deposit scheme, small saving scheme and interest rate on deposits. Its Retail Banking services include housing loans, vehicle loans, education loans, personal/gold loans, loans to senior citizens, and loan against property-personal needs. Its agriculture services include Central Kisan Credit Card, Sent Agri Gold Loan Scheme, Sent SHG Bank Linkage Scheme, and CENT AGRI INFRA Scheme.

Sector Banks