Central china land media CO.,LTD is a China-based company principally engaged in publishing and distribution business, material sale business and printing business. The Company's products mainly consist of general books, textbooks and supplementary learning materials, newspapers, journals, audiovisual products and digital publications, among others. The Company is also involved in the manufacture and distribution of printing equipment, paper, pulp, packaging equipment and related products. The Company operates its business in domestic and overseas markets.

Sector Consumer Publishing