Central China Land Media CO.,LTD announced final cash dividend/10 shares (tax included) of CNY 3.80000000 on A shares for the year 2022. Record date is July 7, 2023. Ex-date is July 10, 2023.
Payment date is July 10, 2023.
|End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.05 CNY
|-0.90%
|-4.33%
|+37.61%
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|11.05 CNY
|-0.90%
|-4.33%
|1 576 M $
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-03
|11.05 ¥
|-0.90%
|14 874 120
|2023-07-03
|11.15 ¥
|-4.70%
|23,149,330
|2023-06-30
|11.70 ¥
|-1.60%
|20,706,870
|2023-06-29
|11.89 ¥
|+3.03%
|25,774,700
|2023-06-28
|11.54 ¥
|-2.70%
|23,313,760
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+37.61%
|1 576 M $
|+73.89%
|1 768 M $
|-1.55%
|1 284 M $
|+57.33%
|845 M $
|+19.94%
|771 M $
|+35.11%
|2 433 M $
|+15.19%
|697 M $
|+19.40%
|685 M $
|+71.59%
|2 483 M $
|+19.64%
|666 M $