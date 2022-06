Central China Real Estate : FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 (UPDATED)

[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]

FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 (UPDATED) 17/06/2022 21:54 Link SEHK pdf 00832 CENTRAL CHINA

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF INVESTMENT 17/06/2022 21:53 Link SEHK pdf 00183 WINFULL GP

ANNOUNCEMENT POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2021 HELD ON 17 JUNE 2022 17/06/2022 21:51 Link SEHK pdf 01330 DYNAGREEN ENV

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 17/06/2022 21:50 Link SEHK htm 00358 JIANGXI COPPER

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION 17/06/2022 21:50 Link SEHK pdf 00397 POWER FINANCIAL

CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN DONGFENG OFF-ROAD VEHICLE CO., LTD. 17/06/2022 21:48 Link SEHK pdf 00489 DONGFENG GROUP

DATE OF BOARD MEETING 17/06/2022 21:45 Link SEHK pdf 01466 AFFLUENTPARTNER

(1) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 JUNE 2022; AND (2) RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 17/06/2022 21:43 Link SEHK pdf 00397 POWER FINANCIAL

WITHDRAWAL OF RECOMMENDATION FOR PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 17/06/2022 21:36 Link SEHK pdf 02341 ECOGREEN

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - DATE OF BOARD MEETING 17/06/2022 21:33 Link SEHK pdf 00918 STATE EN ASSETS

(1) DELAY IN HOLDING OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; (2) WITHDRAWAL OF RECOMMENDATION FOR PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND; (3) CANCELLATION OF BOOK CLOSE DATES; AND (4) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING 17/06/2022 21:31 Link SEHK pdf 02341 ECOGREEN

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 17/06/2022 21:24 Link SEHK htm 03898 TIMES ELECTRIC

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 17/06/2022 21:22 Link SEHK htm 03898 TIMES ELECTRIC

NEW BYE-LAWS 17/06/2022 21:21 Link SEHK pdf 00428 COCOON HOLDINGS

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 17/06/2022 21:21 Link SEHK htm 03898 TIMES ELECTRIC

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 17/06/2022 21:20 Link SEHK htm 03898 TIMES ELECTRIC

VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 17/06/2022 21:18 Link SEHK pdf 00489 DONGFENG GROUP

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 17/06/2022 21:18 Link SEHK htm 03898 TIMES ELECTRIC

MASTER AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO (1) MAJOR ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY AND (2) MAJOR DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 80% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF A SUBSIDIARY, AND DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE 17/06/2022 21:17 Link SEHK pdf 02288 RYKADAN CAPITAL