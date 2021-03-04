Central China Real Estate : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES DATA FOR FEBRUARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 0832)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES DATA

FOR FEBRUARY 2021

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of the Company hereby announces that, in February 2021, the Group achieved property contracted sales of RMB2,956 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 69.1%, with a contracted sales gross floor area ("GFA") of 495,566 square metres ("sq.m."), representing a year-on-year increase of 51.7%. The average selling price per sq.m. for February 2021 amounted to RMB5,965, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.5%.

February Year-on-year 2021 2020 change Contracted sales (RMB million) Heavy assets 926 908 1.9% Light assets 2,030 839 141.9% Total 2,956 1,747 69.1% Contracted sales GFA (sq.m.) Heavy assets 130,081 170,824 -23.9% Light assets 365,485 155,768 134.6% Total 495,566 326,592 51.7% Average selling price per sq.m. (RMB) Heavy assets 7,115 5,317 33.8% Light assets 5,555 5,389 3.1% Total 5,965 5,351 11.5%

For the two months ended 28 February 2021, the Group achieved total property contracted sales of RMB5,969 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.2%, with a total contracted sales GFA of 932,274 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 24.6%. The average selling price per sq.m. for the two months ended 28 February 2021 amounted to

RMB6,402, representing a year-on-year decrease of 18.0%.

Two months ended

28 February

Year-on-year 2020 change Contracted sales (RMB million) Heavy assets 2,337 4,178 -44.1% Light assets 3,632 1,660 118.8% Total 5,969 5,838 2.2% Contracted sales GFA (sq.m.) Heavy assets 300,824 448,635 -32.9% Light assets 631,450 299,336 111.0% Total 932,274 747,971 24.6% Average selling price per sq.m. (RMB) Heavy assets 7,767 9,314 -16.6% Light assets 5,753 5,547 3.7% Total 6,402 7,806 -18.0% 2021

DISCLAIMER

By order of the Board Central China Real Estate Limited

Wu Po Sum

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 March 2021

