CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(832)
Central China Real Estate : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES DATA FOR FEBRUARY 2021

03/04/2021 | 06:15am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 0832)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES DATA

FOR FEBRUARY 2021

This announcement is made by Central China Real Estate Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of the Company hereby announces that, in February 2021, the Group achieved property contracted sales of RMB2,956 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 69.1%, with a contracted sales gross floor area ("GFA") of 495,566 square metres ("sq.m."), representing a year-on-year increase of 51.7%. The average selling price per sq.m. for February 2021 amounted to RMB5,965, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.5%.

February

Year-on-year

2021

2020

change

Contracted sales (RMB million)

Heavy assets

926

908

1.9%

Light assets

2,030

839

141.9%

Total

2,956

1,747

69.1%

Contracted sales GFA (sq.m.)

Heavy assets

130,081

170,824

-23.9%

Light assets

365,485

155,768

134.6%

Total

495,566

326,592

51.7%

Average selling price per sq.m. (RMB)

Heavy assets

7,115

5,317

33.8%

Light assets

5,555

5,389

3.1%

Total

5,965

5,351

11.5%

For the two months ended 28 February 2021, the Group achieved total property contracted sales of RMB5,969 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.2%, with a total contracted sales GFA of 932,274 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 24.6%. The average selling price per sq.m. for the two months ended 28 February 2021 amounted to

RMB6,402, representing a year-on-year decrease of 18.0%.

Two months ended

28 February

Year-on-year

2020

change

Contracted sales (RMB million)

Heavy assets

2,337

4,178

-44.1%

Light assets

3,632

1,660

118.8%

Total

5,969

5,838

2.2%

Contracted sales GFA (sq.m.)

Heavy assets

300,824

448,635

-32.9%

Light assets

631,450

299,336

111.0%

Total

932,274

747,971

24.6%

Average selling price per sq.m. (RMB)

Heavy assets

7,767

9,314

-16.6%

Light assets

5,753

5,547

3.7%

Total

6,402

7,806

-18.0%

2021

DISCLAIMER

In view of the presence of various uncertainties during the property sales process, the property sales data disclosed above are based on preliminary internal management records of the Group and are unaudited. The above data may differ from the data to be disclosed in the regular reports of the Company. Such data are provided for investors' reference only, and do not constitute, nor should they be construed as, an offer or solicitation to sell or buy any securities or financial products of the Company. They should not be used as a basis for research reports, and are not intended to, nor should they constitute any investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company, and should not place undue reliance on the data disclosed herein. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board Central China Real Estate Limited

Wu Po Sum

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, of which Mr. Wu Po Sum, Mr. Wang Jun and Mr. Yuan Xujun are executive Directors, Mr. Lim Ming Yan, Ms. Wu Wallis (alias Li Hua) and Ms. Chen Ying are non-executive Directors, Mr. Cheung Shek Lun,

Mr. Xin Luo Lin and Dr. Sun Yuyang are independent non-executive Directors.

*For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Central China Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 11:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
