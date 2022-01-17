Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Central China Real Estate Limited
  News
  Summary
    832   KYG207681001

CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(832)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/14
0.84 HKD   -2.33%
08:32aChina biggest property developer sees bonds slump
RE
04:52aChina property developer dollar bonds slump
RE
01/04Central China's Contracted Property Sales Drop 12% in 2021
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China biggest property developer sees bonds slump

01/17/2022 | 08:32am EST
Logo of property developer Country Garden is seen on a building in Dalian

SHANGHAI/LONDON (Reuters) - China's biggest homebuilder by sales, Country Garden, saw its bonds slump on Monday as the country's property crisis showed no sign of letting up.

Last week was the worst on record for Country Garden's bonds and fresh falls of up to 17 points on Monday left most of its international market debt at 25-35 percent below its face value.

Analysts cited reports that it had dropped plans to raise $300 million last week after debt market investors had shown insufficient appetite.

A spokesperson at Country Garden responded to the reports saying the company had no plan to sell a convertible bond at present.

"It just seems to be the fear factor playing out," said Seaport Global analyst Himanshu Porwal. "People are just marking things down as much as they can".

Country Garden's share price had also tumbled 8% in Hong Kong, though it wasn't the only one to see sharp falls.

Central China Real Estate, Yuzhou Group Holdings, KWG Group Holdings and Jingrui Holdings all fell sharply on, slumping as much as 20.3%.

Chinese developers are facing an unprecedented liquidity squeeze due to years of regulatory curbs on borrowing, leading to a string of offshore debt defaults, credit-rating downgrades and sell-offs in developers' shares and bonds.

The World Bank's economic prospects report last week warned a severe and prolonged downturn in China's real estate sector would have significant economy-wide reverberations, as developers' total liabilities amount to almost 30% of the country's GDP.

"What it has turned into is a cash crunch in the sector," Colm D'Rosario, a high-yield debt manager at Europe's biggest asset manager Amundi, said.

The primary concern is that many of China's big developers still have large debt payments to make this year, at time when traditional borrowing markets remained largely closed to them.

"At some point the government will take steps as they don't want a downward spiral, but they are walking a tightrope," D'Rosario said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Louise Heavens)

By Andrew Galbraith and Marc Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI 0.68% 73.9 Real-time Quote.1.17%
CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED -2.33% 0.84 End-of-day quote.-10.64%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -3.33% 6.39 End-of-day quote.-7.66%
JINGRUI HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.79% 2.09 End-of-day quote.20.81%
KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.17% 4.5 End-of-day quote.-11.76%
YUZHOU GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -1.49% 0.66 End-of-day quote.3.13%
Financials
Sales 2021 50 266 M 7 918 M 7 918 M
Net income 2021 1 824 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2021 12 736 M 2 006 M 2 006 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,08x
Yield 2021 37,8%
Capitalization 2 032 M 320 M 320 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 28,9%
Jun Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ping Hu Chief Financial Officer
Po Sum Wu Chairman
Vinh Mai Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Luo Lin Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED-10.64%320
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%35 136
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 653
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.90%31 755
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.72%31 068
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.35%28 169