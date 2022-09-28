China property shares, bonds slump as CIFI default report adds to sector woes

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Investors dumped shares
and bonds of Chinese property developers on Wednesday, after a
media report that CIFI Holdings (Group) Co had defaulted added
to worries over the crisis-stricken real estate sector.
Hong Kong-listed shares of CIFI Holdings plunged
32.3% to a record low as of the market close on Wednesday, after
credit intelligence provider Reorg reported that the Chinese
developer had missed payment on certain non-standard debt.
In response to questions about the report, CIFI said it is
actively seeking solutions, without giving further details. The
company's website said it was China's eighth-largest listed
developer last year.
The share slump, which came after CIFI's chairman recently
predicted "unprecedented" liquidity stress ahead, triggered
savage sell-offs in the sector.
Stocks and bonds of other property developers also slumped.
An index tracking mainland developers listed in Hong Kong
tumbled more than 6.4% to record lows.
In Shanghai, bonds issued by property firms including CIFI
Holdings, Sunac Real Estate and Gemdale Corp
were among the biggest losers. The Shanghai Stock
Exchange briefly suspended trading in a CIFI bond, citing
abnormal fluctuations.
Investors are worried that the sector's cash crisis is
finally reaching CIFI, which had been considered one of the
country's few relatively resilient private developers, said
Shujin Chen, head of China FIG Research at Jefferies.
“The overall fragile investment sentiment in the wake of
the sterling drop and global monetary policy uncertainties
certainly did not help," she added.
Sharp stock market losses this week also show investors
don't expect fresh property stimulus measures to be announced
during or immediately after the 20th Communist Party Congress to
be held from Oct. 16.
CIFI Holdings missed payment of debt under a project company
known as Tianjin Xingzhou Real Estate Development Co, Reorg
reported, citing sources.
In a letter to employees dated Sept. 27, CIFI Chairman Lin
Zhong said the company's priority now is to survive, as property
sales in China remain sluggish amid COVID-19 lockdowns, an
economic slowdown, and a mortgage payment boycott.
"Hardship and ordeal will persist for quite a long period of
time," Lin said in the letter, which was widely distributed via
social media and confirmed by the company.
Lin said mortgage boycotts have prompted many local
authorities to tighten cash withdrawals from escrow accounts,
further squeezing liquidity for property developers.
"Although we have more than 30 billion yuan ($4.14
billion)of cash sitting on the books, the overwhelming majority
of it could not meet reasonable demand by companies," CIFI's
letter said.
"In the coming months, CIFI's cash flows will meet
unprecedented challenges."
A source with direct contact with Lin told Reuters that Lin
is under immense pressure, as there's no fresh, big policy
support in sight, so "it's unclear when the industry can see a
gleam of hope."
Last week, CIFI was downgraded by Fitch Ratings, which cited
the developer's declining liquidity buffer and higher leverage.
Woes in China's property market worsened in August, with
official data showing home prices, sales and investment all
falling, adding pressure on the sputtering economy. A number of
leading developers have defaulted on bonds, and local
governments are scrambling to devise financing fixes that will
allow stalled construction on new homes to resume.
($1 = 7.2501 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Xie Yu; Editing by Kim
Coghill)