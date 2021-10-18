Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Central China Real Estate Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    832   KYG207681001

CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(832)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese property bonds firm after Kaisa and Sunac make coupon payments

10/18/2021 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese property bonds remained firm on Tuesday after two major developers made coupon payments, though the market remained focused on the potential for default by China Evergrande Group this week.

The bond market has responded positively to comments from China's central bank on Friday and Sunday saying that spillover effects from Evergrande's debt problems on the banking system were controllable and that China's economy was "doing well".

Sunac China, which has a $27.14 million payment due Tuesday, has paid its bondholders, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The source was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. A Sunac representative did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Kaisa Group said on Monday it has paid a coupon due Oct. 16 and it plans to transfer funds for a coupon worth $35.85 million due Oct. 22 on Thursday.

The liquidity crisis at Evergrande, China's No. 2 developer, which has $300 billion in debt and has missed a series in bond payments, has roiled global markets. High-yield bonds issued by Chinese property developers have been especially hammered.

An Evergrande bond due March 23, 2022 will officially be in default if the company does not make good after a 30-day grace period for a missed coupon payment that had been due on Sept. 23.

Bonds from Chinese developers that gained on Tuesday included Modern Land's 2022 bonds which bounced over 8% to 40.250 cents on the dollar, while Central China Real Estate's 2024 bonds climbed over 5% to 44.843 cents.

On Monday, smaller developer Sinic Holdings defaulted on $246 million in bonds as expected. It had warned of the default last week, saying it did not have sufficient financial resources.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED -0.81% 1.23 End-of-day quote.-65.83%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.91% 2.95 End-of-day quote.-80.20%
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. 2.31% 1.77 End-of-day quote.-53.79%
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED -9.52% 0.38 End-of-day quote.-55.29%
SINIC HOLDINGS (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED -87.01% 0.5 End-of-day quote.-87.80%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.29% 16.72 End-of-day quote.-41.64%
All news about CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED
10/18Chinese property bonds firm after Kaisa and Sunac make coupon payments
RE
10/12CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Repurchases over $14 Million of 6.75% Bonds Due Next Month
MT
10/12China's property sector stalked by Evergrande default fears
RE
10/08Building default fears pummel Chinese property firms
RE
10/08Evergrande creditors fear imminent default as concerns shake sector
RE
10/07CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Kaisa, Central China Real Estate bonds tumble as property woes..
RE
10/06CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : Buys Back $14 Million of Bonds in Three Series
MT
10/06GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :partial repurchase of senior notes
PU
10/06Central China Real Estate Limited Announces Partial Repurchase of Senior Notes
CI
10/06Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower; Lerado Financial Slides 5%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 50 266 M 7 839 M 7 839 M
Net income 2021 1 824 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2021 12 736 M 1 986 M 1 986 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,60x
Yield 2021 25,5%
Capitalization 3 017 M 469 M 471 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central China Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,02 CNY
Average target price 2,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ping Hu Chief Financial Officer
Po Sum Wu Chairman
Vinh Mai Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Luo Lin Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED-65.83%473
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.90%37 999
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.41%28 969
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.69%27 392
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-15.93%25 671
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.73%24 342