General Announcement::PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

On 10 September 2021, the Company has in the open market repurchased part of the August 2024 Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$2,000,000, representing approximately 0.67% of the initial aggregate principal amount of the August 2024 Notes, as well as part of the May 2024 Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$1,000,000, representing approximately 0.33% of the initial aggregate principal amount of the May 2024 Notes. The Board expects to cancel the senior notes which have been repurchased, which will thereafter cease to be outstanding.

The Company will continue to monitor the market conditions and its financial structure and may further repurchase its senior notes as and when appropriate.

Noteholders and potential investors should note that any purchase of the senior notes from time to time by the Company will be at the Board's sole and absolute discretion. There is no assurance of the timing, amount or price of any purchase of the senior notes or whether the Company will make any further purchase at all. Noteholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in any senior notes of the Company.

