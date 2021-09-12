Log in
    832   KYG207681001

CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(832)
General Announcement::PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

09/12/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 0832)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

This is a voluntary announcement made by Central China Real Estate Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 6 August 2020 and 14 August

2020 in relation to the 7.25% senior notes due August 2024 (the "August 2024 Notes") (ISIN: XS2215180550), and the announcements of the Company dated 18 November 2020 and 30 November 2020 in relation to the 7.75% senior notes due May 2024 (the "May 2024 Notes") (ISIN: XS2262030369) (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

1

On 10 September 2021, the Company has in the open market repurchased part of the August 2024 Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$2,000,000, representing approximately 0.67% of the initial aggregate principal amount of the August 2024 Notes, as well as part of the May 2024 Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$1,000,000, representing approximately 0.33% of the initial aggregate principal amount of the May 2024 Notes. The Board expects to cancel the senior notes which have been repurchased, which will thereafter cease to be outstanding.

The Company will continue to monitor the market conditions and its financial structure and may further repurchase its senior notes as and when appropriate.

Noteholders and potential investors should note that any purchase of the senior notes from time to time by the Company will be at the Board's sole and absolute discretion. There is no assurance of the timing, amount or price of any purchase of the senior notes or whether the Company will make any further purchase at all. Noteholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in any senior notes of the Company.

By order of the Board

Central China Real Estate Limited

Wu Po Sum

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 September 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, of which Mr. Wu Po Sum, Mr. Wang Jun and Mr. Yuan Xujun are executive Directors, Mr. Lim Ming Yan, Ms. Wu Wallis (alias Li Hua) and Ms. Chen Ying are non-executive Directors, Mr. Cheung Shek Lun, Mr. Xin Luo Lin and Dr. Sun Yuyang are independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

Central China Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
