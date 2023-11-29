Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bond issuer) 29.11.2023 10:42:30 (local time)
Company: CB Central Cooperative Bank AD-Sofia (4CFB)
BSE received a report as of 30 September 2023 on compliance with the terms and conditions of the bond loan issued by the bank, ISIN BG2100019137.
The report is available on the website of the Exchange.
