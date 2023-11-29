Central Cooperative Bank AD (Tsentralna Kooperativna Banka AD, CCB or TSKB) is a Bulgaria-based commercial bank that provides retail banking, corporate banking and other financial services. The Bank's products range includes banking services, such as corporate and retail deposits and lending, current accounts, small and medium-sized enterprises lending, micro-lending, debit and credit cards services, letters of credit, bank guarantees, insurance services, pension social security services, money transfers, overdrafts, mortgage lending, securities transactions, as well as online banking services and safe deposit boxes. The Bank is operational through the network of branches and offices located across Bulgaria, as well as one office in Cyprus.

Sector Banks