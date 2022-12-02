Central Depository Services India : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

Central Depository Services (India) Limited

CDSL/CS/NSE/AJ/2022/250 December 02, 2022

The Manager,

Listing Compliance Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051.

Symbol: CDSL

ISIN: INE736A01011

Sub: Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL/Company") has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited and Marathon Realty Private Limited.

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Madam/Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ["SEBI Listing Regulations"], we would like to inform you that CDSL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited and Marathon Realty Private Limited to purchase 2 (two) commercial units in a building known as 'Marathon Futurex' in the real estate project known as Marathon Futurex-4.

The details of disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2-15 dated September 9, 2015, are enclosed herewith as 'Annexure- A'.

The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.cdslindia.com

For Central Depository Services (India) Limited