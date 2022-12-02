Central Depository Services India : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B
12/02/2022 | 10:14am EST
Central Depository Services (India) Limited
CDSL/CS/NSE/AJ/2022/250
December 02, 2022
The Manager,
Listing Compliance Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051.
Symbol: CDSL
ISIN: INE736A01011
Sub: Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL/Company") has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited and Marathon Realty Private Limited.
Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Dear Madam/Sir,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ["SEBI Listing Regulations"], we would like to inform you that CDSL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited and Marathon Realty Private Limited to purchase 2 (two) commercial units in a building known as 'Marathon Futurex' in the real estate project known as Marathon Futurex-4.
The details of disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2-15 dated September 9, 2015, are enclosed herewith as 'Annexure- A'.
The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.cdslindia.com
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Central Depository Services (India) Limited
NILAY RAJENDRA SHAH
Digitally signed by
NILAY RAJENDRA SHAH
Date: 2022.12.02 19:05:08 +05'30'
Nilay Shah
Group Company Secretary & Head Legal
ACS No.: A20586
Encl: As Above
Regd. Office: Marathon Futurex, A Wing, 25th Floor,
