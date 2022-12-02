Advanced search
11/18India's Central Depository Services detects malware in some internal machines
RE
10/28Transcript : Central Depository Services Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
Central Depository Services India : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

12/02/2022 | 10:14am EST
Central Depository Services (India) Limited

CDSL/CS/NSE/AJ/2022/250

December 02, 2022

The Manager,

Listing Compliance Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051.

Symbol: CDSL

ISIN: INE736A01011

Sub: Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL/Company") has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited and Marathon Realty Private Limited.

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Madam/Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ["SEBI Listing Regulations"], we would like to inform you that CDSL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited and Marathon Realty Private Limited to purchase 2 (two) commercial units in a building known as 'Marathon Futurex' in the real estate project known as Marathon Futurex-4.

The details of disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2-15 dated September 9, 2015, are enclosed herewith as 'Annexure- A'.

The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.cdslindia.com

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Central Depository Services (India) Limited

NILAY RAJENDRA SHAH

Digitally signed by

NILAY RAJENDRA SHAH

Date: 2022.12.02 19:05:08 +05'30'

Nilay Shah

Group Company Secretary & Head Legal

ACS No.: A20586

Encl: As Above

Regd. Office: Marathon Futurex, A Wing, 25th Floor,

Mafatlal Mills Compound, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (E), Mumbai - 400 013. Phone: 91-22-2302 3333 • Fax: 91-22-2300 2036 • CIN: L67120MH1997PLC112443 Website: www.cdslindia.com

Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Annexure A

Sr.

Particulars

Response

No.

1.

Name(s) of parties with whom the

Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited, and

agreement is entered

Marathon Realty Private Limited.

2.

Purpose of entering into the

The new premises is intended to assist

agreement

CDSL in meeting in its expansion plans and

consolidation plans.

3.

Size of agreement

Premises bearing no. 3401 - 23,110 Sq. ft.

Premises bearing no. 3501 - 23,110 Sq. ft.

4.

Shareholding, if any, in the entity

N.A.

with whom the agreement is

executed

5.

Significant terms of the agreement

N.A.

(in brief) special rights like right to

appoint directors, first right to share

subscription in case of issuance of

shares, right to restrict any change in

capital structure etc.

6.

Whether the said parties are related

No

to promoter/promoter group/ group

companies in any manner. If yes,

nature of relationship.

7.

Whether the transaction would fall

No

within related party transactions? If

yes, whether the same is done at

"arm's length"

8.

In case of issuance of shares to the

N.A.

parties, details of issue price, class of

shares issued;

9.

Any other disclosures related to such

N.A.

agreements, viz., details of nominee

on the board of directors of the listed

entity, potential conflict of interest

arising out of such agreements, etc.;

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
