Central Depository Services India : Resignation

Sub: Intimation regarding Resignation of Smt. Preeti Saran (DIN No. 08606546) as Public Interest Director (Independent Director) from the Governing Board of Central Depository Services (India) Limited
Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI Listing Regulations], we would like to inform you that Smt. Preeti Saran (DIN No. 08606546) has resigned from the position of Public Interest Director (Independent Director) from the Governing Board of Central Depository Services (India) Limited [CDSL] with effect from October 17, 2022, owing to her unforeseen personal commitments, personal reasons and hectic travel schedule.
Further, in the resignation letter received from Smt Preeti Saran, there are no material reasons other than the reasons as specified aforesaid. The resignation letter received from Smt. Preeti Saran is attached herewith as Annexure-I.
The details required pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular CIR/ CFD / CMD / 4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is attached herewith as Annexure-II.
The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.cdslindia.com
For Central Depository Services (India) Limited
As you are aware, I am out of the country till the first half of November this year due to unforeseen personal commitments. I will therefore not be able to attend to any upcoming Board and related Committee meetings in the interim.
Since my term as PID comes to an end on 28th November this year, I feel I will not be able to contribute meaningfully to the Board's work during this period, due to personal reasons and my hectic travel schedule.
I therefore wish to submit my resignation as PID from the CDSL Board.
It has been a pleasure serving as PID on the CDSL Board, during an exceptionally successful period of the company, when I too did my best to discharge my responsibilities with sincerity. I take this opportunity to personally thank you for making this possible and to thank all other colleagues on the Board, as well as Shri Nehal Vora, MD and his team at CDSL.
Preeti Saran
Central Depository Services (India) Limited
Annexure - II
Disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015.
Sr. No.
Particulars
Details
1.
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Resignation due to personal reasons,
resignation, removal, death or otherwise;
unforeseen personal commitments and
hectic travel schedule.
2.
Date of appointment/cessation and term of
With effect from October 17, 2022
appointment;
3.
Brief Profile;
Not Applicable
4.
Disclosure of relationships between
Not Applicable
Directors;
5.
Names of Listed Companies in which
PTC India Limited
resigning Director holds Directorship;
(Non-Executive Independent Director)
6.
Membership of Board Committees;
PTC India Limited:
1. Member and Chairperson of Stakeholders
Relationship Committee members;
2. Member of Risk Management Committee.
For Central Depository Services (India) Limited
