Central Depository Services India : Resignation

Central Depository Services (India) Limited

CDSL/CS/NSE/HS/2022/206 October 23, 2022

The Manager,

Listing Compliance Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051.

Symbol: CDSL

ISIN: INE736A01011

Sub: Intimation regarding Resignation of Smt. Preeti Saran (DIN No. 08606546) as Public Interest Director (Independent Director) from the Governing Board of Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015.

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI Listing Regulations], we would like to inform you that Smt. Preeti Saran (DIN No. 08606546) has resigned from the position of Public Interest Director (Independent Director) from the Governing Board of Central Depository Services (India) Limited [CDSL] with effect from October 17, 2022, owing to her unforeseen personal commitments, personal reasons and hectic travel schedule.

Further, in the resignation letter received from Smt Preeti Saran, there are no material reasons other than the reasons as specified aforesaid. The resignation letter received from Smt. Preeti Saran is attached herewith as Annexure-I.

The details required pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular CIR/ CFD / CMD / 4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is attached herewith as Annexure-II.

The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.cdslindia.com

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Central Depository Services (India) Limited