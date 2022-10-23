Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Central Depository Services (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDSL   INE736A01011

CENTRAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED

(CDSL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
1202.65 INR   -0.91%
08:10aCentral Depository Services India : Resignation
PU
10/22Central Depository Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/15CCentral Depository Services Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Depository Services India : Resignation

10/23/2022 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Central Depository Services (India) Limited

CDSL/CS/NSE/HS/2022/206

October 23, 2022

The Manager,

Listing Compliance Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051.

Symbol: CDSL

ISIN: INE736A01011

Sub: Intimation regarding Resignation of Smt. Preeti Saran (DIN No. 08606546) as Public Interest Director (Independent Director) from the Governing Board of Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015.

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI Listing Regulations], we would like to inform you that Smt. Preeti Saran (DIN No. 08606546) has resigned from the position of Public Interest Director (Independent Director) from the Governing Board of Central Depository Services (India) Limited [CDSL] with effect from October 17, 2022, owing to her unforeseen personal commitments, personal reasons and hectic travel schedule.

Further, in the resignation letter received from Smt Preeti Saran, there are no material reasons other than the reasons as specified aforesaid. The resignation letter received from Smt. Preeti Saran is attached herewith as Annexure-I.

The details required pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular CIR/ CFD / CMD / 4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is attached herewith as Annexure-II.

The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.cdslindia.com

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Central Depository Services (India) Limited

NILAY RAJENDRA SHAH

Digitally signed by

NILAY RAJENDRA SHAH Date: 2022.10.23 17:15:48 +05'30'

Nilay Shah

Group Company Secretary & Head Legal

ACS No.: A20586

Regd. Office: Marathon Futurex, A Wing, 25th Floor,

Mafatlal Mills Compound, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (E), Mumbai - 400 013. Phone: 91-22-2302 3333 • Fax: 91-22-2300 2036 • CIN: L67120MH1997PLC112443 Website: www.cdslindia.com

Annexure I

Nilay Shah /LGLCS/L PAREL

From:

Preeti Saran <_preetisaran40_yahoo.com>

Sent:

17 October 2022 17:16

To:

Balkrishna Chaubal; B.V.Chaubal

Cc:

Nehal Vora; Nilay Shah /LGLCS/L PAREL

Subject:

Resignation

Dear Shri Chaubal,

As you are aware, I am out of the country till the first half of November this year due to unforeseen personal commitments. I will therefore not be able to attend to any upcoming Board and related Committee meetings in the interim.

Since my term as PID comes to an end on 28th November this year, I feel I will not be able to contribute meaningfully to the Board's work during this period, due to personal reasons and my hectic travel schedule.

I therefore wish to submit my resignation as PID from the CDSL Board.

It has been a pleasure serving as PID on the CDSL Board, during an exceptionally successful period of the company, when I too did my best to discharge my responsibilities with sincerity. I take this opportunity to personally thank you for making this possible and to thank all other colleagues on the Board, as well as Shri Nehal Vora, MD and his team at CDSL.

With best regards,

Preeti Saran

00-91-9599815954 (mobile)

1

Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Annexure - II

Disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015.

Sr. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Resignation due to personal reasons,

resignation, removal, death or otherwise;

unforeseen personal commitments and

hectic travel schedule.

2.

Date of appointment/cessation and term of

With effect from October 17, 2022

appointment;

3.

Brief Profile;

Not Applicable

4.

Disclosure of relationships between

Not Applicable

Directors;

5.

Names of Listed Companies in which

PTC India Limited

resigning Director holds Directorship;

(Non-Executive Independent Director)

6.

Membership of Board Committees;

PTC India Limited:

1. Member and Chairperson of Stakeholders

Relationship Committee members;

2. Member of Risk Management Committee.

For Central Depository Services (India) Limited

NILAY

Digitally signed by

NILAY RAJENDRA SHAH

RAJENDRA SHAH Date: 2022.10.23 17:16:34 +05'30'

Nilay Shah

Group Company Secretary & Head Legal

ACS No.: A20586

Regd. Office: Marathon Futurex, A Wing, 25th Floor,

Mafatlal Mills Compound, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (E), Mumbai - 400 013. Phone: 91-22-2302 3333 • Fax: 91-22-2300 2036 • CIN: L67120MH1997PLC112443 Website: www.cdslindia.com

Disclaimer

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 12:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTRAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED
08:10aCentral Depository Services India : Resignation
PU
10/22Central Depository Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
10/15CCentral Depository Services Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
09/12Rap Media Limited Announces Change in Registrar and Share Transfer Agent for Electronic..
CI
09/08Vishvprabha Ventures Limited Appoints Central Depository Services Limited for Providing..
CI
08/09India International Bullion Holding Ifsc Limited acquired CDSL IFSC Limited from Centra..
CI
08/01Central Depository Services India : Investor Presentation
PU
08/01Transcript : Central Depository Services Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug ..
CI
07/30Central Depository Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
06/21Transcript : Central Depository Services Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 5 814 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
Net income 2023 3 083 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,8x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 126 B 1 520 M 1 520 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 21,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float -
Chart CENTRAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Depository Services (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 202,65 INR
Average target price 1 243,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nehal Naleen Vora MD, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Girish Amesara Chief Financial Officer
Balkrishna Vinayak Chaubal Chairman
Amit Mahajan CTO & Executive Vice President
Ramkumar Krishnan Chief-Business Development, Operations & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED-19.81%1 520
CME GROUP INC.-25.59%61 101
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-31.97%51 965
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.06%45 684
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-44.66%40 627
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.28%28 950