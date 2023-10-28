Central Depository Services (India) Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 2,073.14 million compared to INR 1,489.47 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,301.17 million compared to INR 1,699.38 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,088.53 million compared to INR 804.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.42 compared to INR 7.69 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.42 compared to INR 7.69 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 3,569.95 million compared to INR 2,891.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,039.76 million compared to INR 3,162.42 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,824.25 million compared to INR 1,381.94 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.46 compared to INR 13.22 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.46 compared to INR 13.22 a year ago.
Central Depository Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
October 28, 2023 at 04:24 am EDT
