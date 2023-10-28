Central Depository Services (India) Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in providing depository services, data processing services, and others. The Company operates through three segments: Depository Segment, Data Entry and Storage, and Repository. Depository Segment includes providing various services to the investors like dematerialization, rematerialization, holding, transfer and pledge of securities in electronic form and providing e-voting services to companies. Data Entry and Storage segment relates to Centralized record keeping of Know your Customer (KYC) documents of capital market investors. Repository segment provides policyholders/warehouse receipts holder a facility to keep insurance policies/ warehouse receipts in electronic form and to undertake changes, modifications and revisions in the policy/receipt. It also offers e-Locker, Myeasi Mobile App, M-Voting, e-Voting, SMART, and electronic access to securities information & execution of secure transactions.