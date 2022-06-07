Central Finance : Annual Report 21/22

VISION

Central Finance shall be the first choice for progressive customers in delivering innovative financial solutions.

MISSION

To be the leader in our industry, conducting business with responsibility, using our expertise in helping customers grow and prosper whilst creating lasting value for our shareholders.

CORPORATE VALUES

Customer Centered - We aim to build long term relationships with our customers,

We believe in providing consistently high standards of service and integrity

Unyielding Integrity - We have a hard earned reputation of integrity and reliability which we shall safeguard at all times. Therefore trust, confidence, prudence and fairness in dealing with our customers, members of the public will be absolute and will form an integral part of our business philosophy

Superior Service - We believe in providing fast, quality service that earn customer satisfaction which results in customer retention

Exceptional Performance - We set ambitious goals, yet we understand accountability to achieve these goals. We are committed to perform exceptionally well on behalf of our stakeholders

Our People are our company - The ability and commitment of our people are central to the success of the company. Therefore, we help them enhance their skills, recognise and reward accomplishment, treat them with fairness and consideration. In return we expect every individual to take responsibility for his/her actions

