    CFIN.N0000   LK0023N00008

CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC

(CFIN.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  06-06
59.50 LKR   -0.83%
CENTRAL FINANCE : Annual Report 21/22
PU
Central Finance Company PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Central Finance Company PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Central Finance : Annual Report 21/22

06/07/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
VISION

Central Finance shall be the first choice for progressive customers in delivering innovative financial solutions.

MISSION

To be the leader in our industry, conducting business with responsibility, using our expertise in helping customers grow and prosper whilst creating lasting value for our shareholders.

CORPORATE VALUES

Customer Centered - We aim to build long term relationships with our customers,

We believe in providing consistently high standards of service and integrity

Unyielding Integrity - We have a hard earned reputation of integrity and reliability which we shall safeguard at all times. Therefore trust, confidence, prudence and fairness in dealing with our customers, members of the public will be absolute and will form an integral part of our business philosophy

Superior Service - We believe in providing fast, quality service that earn customer satisfaction which results in customer retention

Exceptional Performance - We set ambitious goals, yet we understand accountability to achieve these goals. We are committed to perform exceptionally well on behalf of our stakeholders

Our People are our company - The ability and commitment of our people are central to the success of the company. Therefore, we help them enhance their skills, recognise and reward accomplishment, treat them with fairness and consideration. In return we expect every individual to take responsibility for his/her actions

Scan this QR code with your smart device to view this report online

Contents

2

4

7

14

19

41

91

Financial Highlights

Chairman's Statement

Managing

Director's

Report

Board of

Directors

Management

Discussion

and Analysis

Corporate Governance

Financial

Reports

Financial Highlights

2

Chairman's Statement

4

Managing Director's Report

7

Board of Directors

14

Corporate Management Team

18

Management Discussion and Analysis

19

Financial Review

25

Branch Network

30

Risk Management Report

34

Corporate Governance

41

Corporate Social Responsibility

84

Financial Calendar 2021/22

90

Annual Report of the Board of Directors

92

Nomination Committee Report

99

Related Party Transactions Review

Committee Report

100

Directors' Responsibility for Financial Reporting

101

Remuneration Committee Report

102

Integrated Risk Management Committee Report

103

Audit Committee Report

104

Directors' Statement on Internal Control

107

Independent Assurance Report

109

Independent Auditors' Report

110

Income Statement

116

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

117

Statement of Financial Position

118

Statement of Changes in Equity

119

Statement of Cash Flows

121

Notes to the Financial Statements

122

Directors' Interest in Contracts with the Company

245

Group Companies

246

Group Value Added Statement

249

Quarterly Statistics - Company

250

Information on Shares and Debentures

251

Decade at a Glance

254

Income Statement in US Dollars

256

Statement of Financial Position in US Dollars

257

Glossary of Financial Terms

258

Notice of Meeting

260

Form of Proxy

261

Investor Feedback Form

263

Financial Highlights

Group

Company

2021/22

2020/21

2021/22

2020/21

Rs. Mn.

Rs. Mn.

Rs. Mn.

Rs. Mn.

Financial performance

Income

24,580

23,994

17,501

19,406

Profit before income tax

9,649

6,804

7,468

5,015

Income tax

2,373

1,024

2,113

879

Profit after income tax

7,276

5,780

5,355

4,136

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

7,003

5,544

5,355

4,136

Gross dividends

-

-

796

784

Financial position

Total assets

115,606

114,397

100,040

101,594

Loans and advances to customers

58,626

64,515

58,629

64,522

Deposits

48,715

52,152

49,024

52,587

Funds attributable to equity holders of the parent

55,835

50,052

44,466

39,951

Non-controlling interest

1,635

1,453

-

-

Information per ordinary share

Earnings Rs.

30.80

24.39

23.56

18.19

Dividends Rs.

-

-

3.50

3.50

Market value Rs.

-

-

68.10

80.70

Net assets value per share Rs.

245.59

220.15

195.58

175.72

Ratios

Dividend cover (times)

-

-

6.73

5.20

Dividend pay out (%)

-

-

14.86

18.96

Shareholders' funds to deposits

-

-

90.70

75.97

Core capital ratio % (Tier 1)

-

-

44.32

32.42

Total capital ratio % (Tier 1 & 2)

-

-

44.89

32.88

26%

15%

EPS GROWTH

DIVIDEND PAYOUT

44.32%

44.89%

TIER I CAPITAL RATIO

TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO

2

| Central Finance Company PLC > Annual Report 2021 / 22

Total Assets

Rs. Mn

1.06%

110,258

117,795

114,397

115,606

18/19 19/20 20/21 21/22

Total Deposit

Rs. Mn

-6.59%

60,000

50,000

45,149

52,913

52,152

48,715

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

18/19

19/20

20/21

21/22

Shareholders' Funds

Rs. Mn

+11.55%

60000

40,471

44,326

50,052

55,835

50000

40000

30000

20000

10000

0

18/19 19/20 20/21 21/22

Employees

1,741

20/21: 1,706

19/20 : 1,892

Branches

103

20/21: 103

19/20: 103

Lending

Customers

83,319

20/21: 107,546

19/20: 139,862

Depositors

173,504

20/21: 173,370

19/20: 174,953

Annual Report 2021 / 22< Central Finance Company PLC |

3

Disclaimer

Central Finance Company plc published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 03:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
