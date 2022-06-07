Central Finance : Annual Report 21/22

Central Finance shall be the first choice for progressive customers in delivering innovative financial solutions.
MISSION
To be the leader in our industry, conducting business with responsibility, using our expertise in helping customers grow and prosper whilst creating lasting value for our shareholders.
CORPORATE VALUES
Customer Centered - We aim to build long term relationships with our customers,
We believe in providing consistently high standards of service and integrity
Unyielding Integrity - We have a hard earned reputation of integrity and reliability which we shall safeguard at all times. Therefore trust, confidence, prudence and fairness in dealing with our customers, members of the public will be absolute and will form an integral part of our business philosophy
Superior Service - We believe in providing fast, quality service that earn customer satisfaction which results in customer retention
Exceptional Performance - We set ambitious goals, yet we understand accountability to achieve these goals. We are committed to perform exceptionally well on behalf of our stakeholders
Our People are our company - The ability and commitment of our people are central to the success of the company. Therefore, we help them enhance their skills, recognise and reward accomplishment, treat them with fairness and consideration. In return we expect every individual to take responsibility for his/her actions
Contents
2
4
7
14
19
41
91
Financial Highlights
Chairman's Statement
Managing
Director's
Report
Board of
Directors
Management
Discussion
and Analysis
Corporate Governance
Financial
Reports
Financial Highlights
2
Chairman's Statement
4
Managing Director's Report
7
Board of Directors
14
Corporate Management Team
18
Management Discussion and Analysis
19
Financial Review
25
Branch Network
30
Risk Management Report
34
Corporate Governance
41
Corporate Social Responsibility
84
Financial Calendar 2021/22
90
Annual Report of the Board of Directors
92
Nomination Committee Report
99
Related Party Transactions Review
Committee Report
100
Directors' Responsibility for Financial Reporting
101
Remuneration Committee Report
102
Integrated Risk Management Committee Report
103
Audit Committee Report
104
Directors' Statement on Internal Control
107
Independent Assurance Report
109
Independent Auditors' Report
110
Income Statement
116
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other
Comprehensive Income
117
Statement of Financial Position
118
Statement of Changes in Equity
119
Statement of Cash Flows
121
Notes to the Financial Statements
122
Directors' Interest in Contracts with the Company
245
Group Companies
246
Group Value Added Statement
249
Quarterly Statistics - Company
250
Information on Shares and Debentures
251
Decade at a Glance
254
Income Statement in US Dollars
256
Statement of Financial Position in US Dollars
257
Glossary of Financial Terms
258
Notice of Meeting
260
Form of Proxy
261
Investor Feedback Form
263
Financial Highlights
Group
Company
2021/22
2020/21
2021/22
2020/21
Rs. Mn.
Rs. Mn.
Rs. Mn.
Rs. Mn.
Financial performance
Income
24,580
23,994
17,501
19,406
Profit before income tax
9,649
6,804
7,468
5,015
Income tax
2,373
1,024
2,113
879
Profit after income tax
7,276
5,780
5,355
4,136
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
7,003
5,544
5,355
4,136
Gross dividends
-
-
796
784
Financial position
Total assets
115,606
114,397
100,040
101,594
Loans and advances to customers
58,626
64,515
58,629
64,522
Deposits
48,715
52,152
49,024
52,587
Funds attributable to equity holders of the parent
55,835
50,052
44,466
39,951
Non-controlling interest
1,635
1,453
-
-
Information per ordinary share
Earnings Rs.
30.80
24.39
23.56
18.19
Dividends Rs.
-
-
3.50
3.50
Market value Rs.
-
-
68.10
80.70
Net assets value per share Rs.
245.59
220.15
195.58
175.72
Ratios
Dividend cover (times)
-
-
6.73
5.20
Dividend pay out (%)
-
-
14.86
18.96
Shareholders' funds to deposits
-
-
90.70
75.97
Core capital ratio % (Tier 1)
-
-
44.32
32.42
Total capital ratio % (Tier 1 & 2)
-
-
44.89
32.88
26%
15%
EPS GROWTH
DIVIDEND PAYOUT
44.32%
44.89%
TIER I CAPITAL RATIO
TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO
2
| Central Finance Company PLC >Annual Report 2021 / 22
Total Assets
Rs. Mn
1.06%
110,258
117,795
114,397
115,606
18/19 19/20 20/21 21/22
Total Deposit
Rs. Mn
-6.59%
60,000
50,000
45,149
52,913
52,152
48,715
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
18/19
19/20
20/21
21/22
Shareholders' Funds
Rs. Mn
+11.55%
60000
40,471
44,326
50,052
55,835
50000
40000
30000
20000
10000
0
18/19 19/20 20/21 21/22
Employees
1,741
20/21: 1,706
19/20 : 1,892
Branches
103
20/21: 103
19/20: 103
Lending
Customers
83,319
20/21: 107,546
19/20: 139,862
Depositors
173,504
20/21: 173,370
19/20: 174,953
Annual Report 2021 / 22< Central Finance Company PLC |
3
